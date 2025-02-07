Losing streak, Italy’s expectation and the Faletau factor – Wales talking points

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales face a crunch Guinness Six Nations clash against Italy in Rome on Saturday.

Defeat for Warren Gatland’s team would mean a 14th Test match loss in a row and leave them firmly on course for a second successive Six Nations wooden spoon.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some key talking points ahead of the game.

Dan Biggar’s assessment is spot-on

Former Wales fly-half and captain Biggar has described the Rome encounter as Wales’ biggest game for the last “15-20 years”.

While Wales have won Six Nations titles, Grand Slams and reached World Cup semi-finals during that time, events that will unfold at Stadio Olimpico appear an altogether different picture.

Win, and Wales avoid extending their record run of defeats, while also potentially staving off a last-place finish.

Lose, then everything unravels, with Gatland and his coaching staff under the most intense pressure. Changes would seem inevitable.

Wales must shut out the noise

Wales have not lost to Italy in Rome since 2007, yet their current dismal form has left most bookmakers installing the Azzurri as firm favourites.

Wales are up against the ropes, but they have somehow got to overcome that, blank out extensive external criticism and deliver a match-winning performance.

Easier said than done, of course, for players whose confidence and self-belief in the national jersey could easily have taken a battering, but they simply have to dredge something from somewhere.

Captain Morgan the real deal

If Wales need inspiration for the task ahead, then they should look no further than flanker Jac Morgan.

Amid the wreckage of a 43-0 Six Nations defeat against opening opponents France, the Wales skipper proved indestructible.

Across both teams, he topped the charts for most metres carried, most post-tackle metres made and most metres carried in attack. He also executed 27 tackles – a figure bettered only by his colleague Dafydd Jenkins.

If Wales, as a collective, get close to those levels then victory is highly likely.

Can Italy handle expectation?

It is extremely rare for regular Six Nations strugglers Italy to enter a game in the tournament that they are widely expected to win.

Successive Six Nations victories over Wales in Cardiff have helped underpin that status, yet just four wins from 25 previous meetings in the competition prove how tough an assignment they have generally found it.

Wales must put those doubts in Italian minds from kick-off and question if they can handle that tag of being favourites.

Faletau factor huge for Wales

Wales’ world-class number eight Taulupe Faletau has not played Test rugby for 16 months.

A broken arm suffered during Wales’ last Test win against 2023 World Cup opponents Georgia was followed by him fracturing his shoulder in a comeback game for Cardiff.

With 104 caps and three British and Irish Lions tours on his CV, the 34-year-old is a model of consistency whose return to the international arena is so timely for Wales, given their current plight and a desperate need to start winning again.