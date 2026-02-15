Wales vs France referee: Who is Six Nations official James Doleman?
Doleman will take charge of the round two fixture
James Doleman is the referee for Wales vs France in the 2026 Six Nations.
The New Zealander made his tournament debut during the 2023 championship, and has been given the whistle for this round two fixture as the tournament favourites visit Cardiff.
Born in Tauranga in the Bay of Plenty, Doleman took up officiating while still a student in Dunedin. With his parents living in Hong Kong, Doleman has also spent plenty of time refereeing in the city.
He took charge of the final of the 2019 World Rugby U20 Championship before becoming a professional referee a year later, overseeing a number of Super Rugby fixtures in 2020
A step-up to international level followed in 2021. It was at Twickenham three years ago that he oversaw a first Six Nations encounter, refereeing England’s win over Italy, while he operated as an assistant during the World Cup in France in the autumn of 2023.
Doleman is joined on the officiating team by England’s Christophe Ridley and Sam Grove-White of Scotland. Compatriot Richard Kelly is the TMO, with Mike Adamson on hand in the bunker to rule on any acts of foul play.
Wales vs France officials
Referee: James Doleman (NZ)
Assistant Referees: Christophe Ridley (Eng) & Sam Grove-White (Sco)
Television Match Official: Richard Kelly (NZ)
Foul Play Review Officer: Mike Adamson (Sco)
