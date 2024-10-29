Mike Forshaw urges Wales to be ‘aggressors’ against Fiji

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Mike Forshaw says that Wales have “got to be the aggressors” when they target ending a nine-Test losing run in their Autumn Nations Series opener against Fiji.

Wales have not won a Test match since beating 2023 World Cup opponents Georgia almost 13 months ago.

Defeat to Fiji on November 10 – Wales have won seven and drawn one of the previous Cardiff encounters between the countries – would equal their all-time worst losing run of 10 Tests set in 2002 and 2003.

“There’s no excuses and we have to start winning rugby matches,” Wales defence coach Forshaw said.

“That’s not just me as a coach saying that, the players are adamant that’s got to be the case as well. There is a bit of pressure on us to win.

“I always say when you are playing at home we’ve got to be the aggressors. That is non-negotiable.”

When Wales and Fiji last met, they produced a World Cup classic that Warren Gatland’s team edged 32-26 in Bordeaux.

Wales appeared home and dry, but two late Fiji tries set up a dramatic finish, with centre Semi Radradra spilling possession in the game’s final play as the try-line beckoned.

Forshaw added: “I was at Twickenham two weeks earlier when they (Fiji) blew England away. If they were ever on the crest of a wave it was back then.

“They still pose the same threat, and you can’t have a minute off. You have got to be alert to how the Fijians play with their off-loading game and their athleticism.

“For a defence coach they are a huge threat because not only are some of their athletes good at the breakdown, they have big men who pick through the breakdown.

I think we know what is coming. It's stopping it. And then it is the unstructured part of what they bring Mike Forshaw

“So, if you take your eye off the ball, you will be scrambling all afternoon.

“I think we know what is coming. It’s stopping it. And then it is the unstructured part of what they bring.

“They get an off-load, then they get into a frenzy of off-loads. That’s when it becomes tricky.”

Wales also face Australia and world champions South Africa during the autumn campaign, and while Gatland’s squad contains 14 players with five caps or less, there is also some significant experience returning in the likes of Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams, Will Rowlands, Adam Beard and Jac Morgan.

“It seems an age since the summer in Australia, but it’s been good watching. I think the (Welsh) regions have improved,” Forshaw said.

“I’ve watched a hell of a lot of rugby over the last few months and I’ve been in contact with the regional coaches.

“I think there’s a bit of a spring in the step of some of the players, and it’s nice to see some of the players back who we missed in the summer because they do really add to the experience of the group.

“Gareth and Tomos have played in the Premiership now, which is a competition they’ve both revelled in over the last month. Tomos, particularly, has been outstanding, so that’s great for us.

“Jac Morgan missed quite a lot of international rugby after bursting on the scene. He’s a quality player, and Tommy Reffell and Nicky Smith at Leicester in a team that is doing well.

“So we’ve got to take confidence from that as a group with our regional and Premiership lads. I think there is a good blend there.”