Wales open the Steve Tandy era with a tricky encounter with Argentina in Cardiff.

Tandy has been installed as the permanent replacement as head coach for Warren Gatland, who left during the Six Nations, and will hope to turn Welsh fortunes around after a long losing streak.

That 18-match run was finally snapped in the second Test against Japan in July, but Wales could yet endure another tricky November.

Clashes with New Zealand and South Africa are still to come in their Quilter Nations Series campaign, while Argentina showed during the Rugby Championship that they could make this a tough day indeed if Wales are again off their game.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Wales vs Argentina?

Wales vs Argentina is due to kick off at 3.10pm GMT on Sunday 9 November at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 2.30pm GMT. A live stream will be available via discovery+..

Team news

Dan Edwards continues at fly half for Wales having steered them to victory over Japan in their last outing to snap the 18-match losing run. Louis Rees-Zammit’s return to Test rugby will come from the bench as Steve Tandy sticks with Josh Adams, Tom Rogers and Blair Murray in the back three, but loosehead prop Rhys Carre is straight into the starting side following his recall.

Abrasive Leicester back row Olly Cracknell is primed for a debut having been named among the replacements.

Argentina stick with Geronimo Priscinatelli at fly half after a solid showing in the final round of the Rugby Championship against South Africa, with Santiago Carreras again lining up at full-back. A fearsome back five in the pack sees Marcos Kremer, more often sighted on the flank, shifted into the second row alongside the similarly versatile Guido Petti.

Young prop Tomas Rapetti is set for a second cap off a bench that also includes Juan Cruz Mallia and Rodrigo Isgro, illustrating the Pumas’ depth in the back three.

Line-ups

Wales XV: 1 Rhys Carre, 2 Dewi Lake, 3 Keiron Assiratti; 4 Dafydd Jenkins, 5 Adam Beard; 6 Alex Mann, 7 Jac Morgan (capt.), 8 Aaron Wainwright; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Dan Edwards; 11 Josh Adams, 12 Ben Thomas, 13 Max Llewellyn, 14 Tom Rogers; 15 Blair Murray.

Replacements: 16 Liam Belcher, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Archie Griffin, 19 Freddie Thomas, 20 Olly Cracknell; 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Jarrod Evans, 23 Louis Rees-Zammit.

Argentina XV: 1 Mayco Vicas, 2 Jualian Montoya (capt.), 3 Pedro Delgado; 4 Guido Petti, 5 Marcos Kremer; 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 8 Joaquin Oviedo; 9 Simon Benitez Cruz, 10 Geronimo Prisciantelli; 11 Mateo Carreras, 12 Santiago Chocobares, 13 Justo Piccardo, 14 Bautista Delguy; 15 Santiago Carreras.

Replacements: 16 Ignacio Ruiz, 17 Thomas Gallo, 18 Tomas Rapetti, 19 Matias Alemanno, 20 Santiago Grondona; 21 Agustin Moyano, 22 Juan Cruz Mallia, 23 Rodrigo Isgro.