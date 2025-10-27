Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Alex Mitchell backs Tommy Freeman to make seamless transition to outside centre

Freeman has won the bulk of his 21 caps as a wing but he is expected to be moved to 13 for the Allianz Stadium clash.

Duncan Bech
Monday 27 October 2025 14:00 EDT
Tommy Freeman could start at outside centre for England against Australia on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)
Tommy Freeman could start at outside centre for England against Australia on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)

Alex Mitchell is backing Tommy Freeman to make a seamless transition to outside centre if his Northampton team-mate is repositioned in England’s backline for Saturday’s autumn opener against Australia.

Freeman has won the bulk of his 21 caps as a wing, where he also made three Test appearances for the British and Irish Lions over the summer, but he is expected to be moved to 13 for the Allianz Stadium clash.

The 24-year-old try machine sees his long-term future at outside centre and – having started there against Wales in March because of an injury to Ollie Lawrence – head coach Steve Borthwick appears ready to accelerate his midfield transition.

Freeman ran in four tries for Saints against Saracens on Friday and Mitchell said: “Tommy’s confidence is through the roof and his form is amazing.

“He will be as good at 13 as he is on the wing and it’s going to be exciting to see him go there and see how he pushes on.

“It’s a different position and he appreciates that, but not too much changes with him – he will just want to get the ball in his hands and try to get over people and get past people.

“He’s got the speed, the power, the height. He understands the game. We know that if he puts that all together, he’s one hell of a player. He’s showing that at the moment.”

