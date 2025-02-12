Tom Curry and George Martin set to return to full training ahead of Scotland tie
Sale flanker Curry and Leicester lock Martin are rehabilitating unspecified issues away from the rest of Steve Borthwick’s squad.
Forwards Tom Curry and George Martin are expected to return to full training next week ahead of England’s Guinness Six Nations match against Scotland.
Sale flanker Curry and Leicester lock Martin have remained in camp but are rehabilitating unspecified issues away from the rest of Steve Borthwick’s squad following Saturday’s 26-25 bonus-point win over France.
The Rugby Football Union also announced Exeter wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso would join up with the group on Thursday for a day’s rehab.
The 22-year-old, who was shortlisted for World Rugby’s breakthrough player of 2024 – after scoring five tries in his first eight Test appearances – was initially ruled out of the entire tournament but opted not to have surgery on the shoulder he dislocated before Christmas.
England go into the Calcutta Cup clash on Saturday, February 22 seeking to keep alive their title hopes after bouncing back from a 27-22 round-one defeat to reigning champions Ireland by snatching a last-gasp success against Les Bleus.
Scotland travel to Allianz Stadium in a similar position, having been beaten 32-18 by Ireland on Sunday following an opening victory over Italy.
Gregor Townsend’s men have registered four-consecutive wins in the fixture, with England’s only victory in the last seven meetings a 13-6 success at Murrayfield en route to championship glory in 2020.