The main talking points as British and Irish Lions target Australia whitewash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British and Irish Lions are aiming to complete a series whitewash of Australia when the rivals clash for the final time at Accor Stadium on Saturday.

Here the PA news agency examines five talking points heading into the Sydney showdown.

Lions target clean sweep

Andy Farrell’s tourists enhanced their reputations by showing they have the character to match their quality after emerging from a desperately tight second Test with a series victory. Now they are determined to take their place in the Lions pantheon by ending their Australia expedition with a 100 per cent record. No Lions team have won every Test since the 1927 visit to Argentina, while the 1974 ‘Invincibles’ who took on South Africa were the last side to complete an unbeaten tour.

Final Test but full throttle

The series may already have been won, but no mercy is being shown to Australia in selection. Rather than rotating in fresh legs to reward deserving squad members who just missed the cut, the established 23 have been retained with the hard grafting James Ryan and unpredictable Blair Kinghorn the only new starters. The selection for the Sydney Olympic Park clash reflects how much the Lions value the clean sweep and by Saturday night only 27 players will have been used in the Tests.

Leading the pride

Farrell has been reluctant to say if he wanted to take charge of the next Lions tour to New Zealand in 2029, but after masterminding Australia’s demise with a game to spare, the job would be his to turn down. Apart from the success on the field, the Ireland boss has created a harmonious squad environment and is revered by his players and coaching staff. When the tourists talk about a united squad effort, they mean it. “I just love everything that the Lions is about” said Farrell on Thursday and there is no better champion for the institution described by manager Ieuan Evans as a “glorious anachronism”.

Among the greats

Tadhg Furlong reaches a special milestone on Saturday by making his ninth successive start for the Lions, becoming only the seventh player to do so but the first in the professional era. For three consecutive tours the remarkable Ireland tighthead prop has acted as the cornerstone of the scrum, as well proving his quality in every other department of the game. Adding to the achievement is that he has kept his place in the Lions’ front row despite his season being ravaged by calf and hamstring injuries. When he returns home, it will be as a Lions great.

The Wallabies’ last stand

Australia shot down critics questioning their place among the Lions’ tour destinations by going within 51 seconds of winning a captivating second Test. It was the performance needed from the Wallabies to validate the tour but the question now is how much they have left in the tank after rising to the occasion so manfully in Melbourne. Star forward Rob Valetini has been ruled out by his calf problem, but offsetting that major blow is that Will Skelton is able to continue in the second row despite his recent calf injury. The Wallabies are underdogs, but avoiding a whitewash is all the motivation they need to cause an upset.