Ireland forward Tadhg Beirne signs two-year contract extension with the IRFU
Ireland and Munster forward Tadhg Beirne has signed a two-year contract extension with the Irish Rugby Football Union.
The 33-year-old, who can operate in the second row or at flanker, has 58 international caps after helping his country begin their Guinness Six Nations title defence with victories over England and Scotland.
“It is a source of great pride to represent Ireland and Munster and I am delighted to continue to do so for the foreseeable future,” said Beirne, whose new deal runs until the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.
“I am hugely excited about the future and will do my best to hopefully deliver for our amazing supporters over the coming seasons.”
Munster captain Beirne, who made his Test debut against Australia in 2018 and represented the British and Irish Lions in 2021, was one of four Ireland players named in World Rugby’s men’s team of the year for 2024.
IRFU performance director David Humphreys said: “Tadhg is a world-class talent whose consistent levels of performance for club and country have been of the highest standards for many years.
“For Ireland he has been a mainstay in the pack across a hugely successful era and it is a great boost for the IRFU and Munster Rugby that he has extended his long association in Irish Rugby through until the Rugby World Cup 2027.”