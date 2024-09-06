Stuart Hogg to start for Montpellier on return to rugby this weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg will play his first competitive match in more than 16 months after being selected to start for Montpellier in their Top 14 campaign opener at home to Lyon on Saturday.

The 32-year-old retired from professional rugby in July 2023, in the lead-up to the World Cup in France, reasoning that “my body has not been able to do the things I wanted and needed it to do”.

However, after a tumultuous year out of the game in which he was plagued by off-field issues including being arrested for alleged domestic abuse, it was announced in July that Hogg would be returning to top-level rugby after signing for Montpellier on a two-year contract.

Despite being troubled by a calf issue recently, the full-back – who won the last of his 100 caps for Scotland in March last year – has been selected to start in the number 15 jersey for his new club this weekend.

It will be the experienced back’s first outing since coming on as a substitute for previous club Bath in their Champions Cup semi-final against La Rochelle on 30 April 2023.

Hogg is due to stand trial in Jedburgh on Tuesday (10 September) as he faces domestic abuse charges relating to his estranged wife Gillian.