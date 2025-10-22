Wales boss Steve Tandy wants players to talk about turmoil facing domestic game

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Wales boss Steve Tandy says he can not avoid the “elephant in the room”, with the domestic game facing turmoil and the threat of a players’ strike remaining.

Tandy takes charge of Wales for the first time next month amid a backdrop of uncertainty and potentially huge upheaval in Welsh rugby.

The Welsh Rugby Union has proposed to halve the number of professional men’s sides in Wales from four to two, with a decision imminent on the future structure of the game following a six-week consultation period with players, stakeholders, politicians and regional teams.

The Welsh Rugby Players Association warned the WRU proposals would “drive talent to leave Wales” and national team captain Jac Morgan has indicated he would leave to play club rugby outside the country if his Ospreys team disappeared.

The Dragons have described the plans as “unacceptable” and on Wednesday former WRU chief executive David Moffett resigned from a United States-based company which promised new investment in Scarlets two months ago, although no reason has been given for the decision.

“I think you’ve got to be really empathetic to that situation,” said Tandy, who is preparing for November Tests against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

“We’ve all got families, partners and children, but we can’t avoid it either. It’s something I’m encouraging from the senior players.

“We’ve got to talk about it. You can’t avoid the elephant in the room.

“With uncertainty, that’s the last thing you want to do. If they feel it’s awkward, I’d rather know.

“It goes back to building connections so they can pick up the phone and have that conversation. It’s about being very open and having dialogue, no matter what it is.

“When you speak to players, they’re desperate to play for their country.

“Ultimately, it’s a slight distraction, but the more we move on through it and talk about it, the clearer we can be about producing performances.”

Wales players threatened strike action in February 2023 – just days before a Six Nations game against England in Cardiff – after many of them were left with uncertain futures because of a delay over a new financial agreement between the WRU and the four regions.

Asked if he was concerned about players going on strike now, Tandy said: “It’s something you have to talk about. But just having that dialogue, you never want that to happen.

“Ultimately the way you avoid things like that is having constant dialogue and knowing boys have channels to voice their opinions.”

WRU chair Richard Collier-Keywood has taken temporary overall charge of the governing body as chief executive Abi Tierney has stepped away from her role after being diagnosed with cancer.

Dave Reddin, the WRU’s director of rugby and elite performance, spearheaded the executive team which developed the proposed optimal system for the professional game in Wales.

Tandy said: “Dave’s been brilliant with me, I suppose the word is protecting.

“I’ve been dealing with rugby and what I need to know. He’s done a brilliant job of helping me just get on with my day-to-day job, whether that be getting to regions, going to meet players, connecting with other people.”