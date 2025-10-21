Louis Rees-Zammit welcomed back to Wales fold as ‘special athlete’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New boss Steve Tandy says Wales are delighted to be welcoming back “special athlete” Louis Rees-Zammit following the winger’s return from the NFL.

Rees-Zammit was named in Tandy’s first Wales squad on Tuesday for upcoming Autumn Nations Series Tests against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

The British and Irish Lions speedster has not played international rugby for over two years after making the switch to American football in January 2024.

Rees-Zammit joined the Kansas City Chiefs and then the Jacksonville Jaguars, but did not play a competitive game in the NFL before signing a season-long deal at Bristol in August.

“He’s a special athlete and he’s got a special mindset as well to try something new,” said Tandy, who left his role as Scotland defence coach – a position he had held since 2019 – to fill a vacancy created by Warren Gatland’s departure in February.

“Most people are probably not brave enough to try and experience something different, so that tells you a lot about him as a person and his mentality.

“He told me he’s definitely faster and a bit bigger, so that’s good for us to hear.

“We’ve got to build a game where we can get him in the game more often. We’ve got an exciting back three and it’s how we can create the game to get those boys on the ball more.

“The learnings he’d had from American football as well, he was always going to be back in the squad.”

Tandy has named five uncapped players in the 39-man squad for the four November Tests in Cardiff: Ospreys second row James Fender and back row Morgan Morse, Dragons hooker Brodie Coghlan, Cardiff prop Danny Southworth and Bath centre Louie Hennessey.

Jac Morgan returns to skipper the side having missed the summer tour to Japan to play for the Lions in Australia.

Second rows Adam Beard and Dafydd Jenkins return having missed the drawn series in Japan due to being given a break and elective surgery respectively.

Cardiff fly-half Callum Sheedy and Saracens prop Rhys Carre are both recalled, the latter’s inclusion a surprise given he was ineligible under the Welsh Rugby Union’s selection policy.

Carre has 20 caps, five short of the required number for those playing for clubs outside the country.

But the WRU said in a statement he had been “included following confirmation by the Professional Rugby Board that he is eligible for Wales selection”.

The 27-year-old would become available for the other home nations in 2026 because it will have been three years since he previously played for Wales, but Tandy denied that was a factor in his selection.

“My thinking was he’s playing really well for Saracens,” said Tandy. “I never want to be a coach who just captures people.

“That’s not the way to look at it or the way I want to work. Rhys is playing well and we can’t overlook the fact he’s playing for one of the top clubs in Europe and having a massive impact.

“For me, it’s all about the rugby and that’s the most important bit. He’s a quality rugby player playing at the highest level.”

Racing 92 lock forward Will Rowlands announced his retirement from international rugby, having won 41 caps, just before Tandy announced his autumn squad.