Newcastle boss Steve Diamond banned for six games after abusing match officials

Steve Diamond, the director of rugby at Newcastle Falcons, has been handed a six-game ban after being found to have verbally abused match officials.

An independent disciplinary panel convened by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) found that Diamond had used language that was “inappropriate, abusive and entirely contrary to rugby’s core values”.

The incident came following Newcastle’s defeat to Exeter Chiefs on Saturday 29 March at Sandy Park, the meeting of the Premiership’s bottom two.

A last-minute try from Greg Fisilau snatched victory at the death for the home side as the Falcons were denied just a third win of the season to remain below their opponents.

Diamond, previously in charge of Sale and Worcester, admitted the charge, but has been given a ban that will leave him unable to take charge of Newcastle’s five remaining Premiership games.

An RFU statement said: "The two issues for the panel were, firstly whether the words used towards the TMO amounted to disrespect or verbal abuse of a match official and secondly, whether the circumstances of what happened after the match gave rise to two separate charges.

“The panel determined that Mr Diamond’s course of conduct should be dealt with as one charge of verbal abuse. Mr Diamond’s behaviour on 29 March was wholly unacceptable: the language used was inappropriate, abusive and entirely contrary to rugby’s core values.

“There is no place for abuse of match officials and this applies with equal force whether dealing with the professional or community game. Mr Diamond has, quite rightly, apologised to the match officials for his conduct on the day and the panel has made it clear that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated and should not be repeated.”

Diamond had described the encounter as “decided by the officials” after the game, feeling that Exeter centre Tamati Tua had committed an act of foul play at a ruck in the lead-up to Fisilau’s try.

“This one was decided by the officials,” he said. “There is a clear act of foul play in the lead-up to the try, and I don’t know for the life of me why the TMO doesn’t have a look at it at least.

“If we are going to take foul play out of the game, then let’s not waste time and just look at forward passes to see whether a try is a try or a try is not a try.

“I am disappointed with the officials, but fair play to Exeter; they kept going, like we kept going, and someone has to lose, and it was us today.

“I didn’t see it live, so it’s difficult for the referee in that position. But on the first recall I see of it, it’s ridiculous.”

This is not the first time that Diamond has been in the disciplinary dock. He has thrice previously served bans, including twice before for abusing or questioning match officials.