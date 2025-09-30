Ox Nche returns as Springboks bid to seal Rugby Championship title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa have made one change to their starting XV for their final Rugby Championship Test against Argentina at Twickenham with prop Ox Nche returning to the front row as the Springboks seek to retain their title.

Nche missed last weekend’s rollicking 67-30 victory over Argentina in Durban that has put the Springboks in pole position at the top of the table, and will be a significant boost to the scrum as he replaces Boan Venter.

South Africa will retain the title with a bonus-point victory over Argentina no matter what happens in the other match in Perth between Australia and New Zealand. Australia have an outside chance while Argentina are out of contention.

If New Zealand get a bonus-point win and South Africa collect four points, it will come down to points difference and the Springboks are currently +55 with the All Blacks -6.

Coach Rassie Erasmus is taking no chances in what is likely to be a fiery affair against the Argentines, after tempers boiled over on several occasions in Durban.

The mesmeric Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu keeps his place at fly half after he scored a Springboks record 37 points last weekend, including a hat-trick of tries.

Cobus Reinach is at scrumhalf with Damian de Allende and Canan Moodie in the centre, and wingers Ethan Hooker and Cheslin Kolbe make up a back three with Damian Willemse.

Nche will pack down in the front row with Thomas du Toit and hooker Malcolm Marx, and Eben Etzebeth and Ruan Nortje are in the second row.

Captain Siya Kolisi is part of a loose-trio selection alongside Pieter-Steph du Toit and No 8 Jasper Wiese.

Erasmus has again selected a 5-3 split between forwards and backs on the bench, with hooker Bongi Mbonambi, scrum half Grant Williams and centre Jesse Kriel among the replacements.

"Ox and Grant could have played last week if we really needed them, but Boan and Morne (van den Berg) did really well, while Jesse was rotated in the last two matches and is raring to go," Erasmus said.

South Africa XV to face Argentina at Twickenham (Saturday 4 October, 2pm BST): 1 Ox Nche, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Thomas du Toit; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Ruan Nortje; 6 Siya Kolisi (capt.), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Jasper Wiese; 9 Cobus Reinach, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu; 11 Ethan Hooker, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Canan Moodie, 14 Cheslin Kolbe; 15 Damian Willemse.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith; 21 Grant Williams, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Jesse Kriel.

Reuters