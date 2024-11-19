Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

South Africa have selected brothers Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse to start their final autumn international clash with ailing Wales in Cardiff, the first time the siblings will play together for the Springboks.

Scrum half Jaden is already a Rugby World Cup winner after helping South Africa to the trophy in France last year, but fly half Jordan earns a third test cap having debuted against Wales at Twickenham in June.

The rest of the backline is unchanged from Saturday’s 29-20 victory over England, with Aphelele Fassi keeping his place at full-back, and wings Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cheslin Kolbe to give Wales’ defenders plenty to think about. Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel are the centre pairing.

Prop Ox Nche has recovered from a gash above his knee to start alongside Thomas du Toit and hooker Johan Grobbelaar in the front row.

Jean Kleyn plays his first test this year next to fellow lock Franco Mostert, while Siya Kolisi captains the side from flanker with Elrigh Louw and number eight Jasper Wiese the other loose-forwards.

The Springboks have stacked their 6-2 bench with experience, bar loose-forward Cameron Hanekom, who could debut against a Welsh side for whom he is also eligible to play international rugby.

open image in gallery Back row Cameron Hanekom, who has a Welsh grandmother, is set for his South Africa debut ( Getty Images )

“We selected a squad that shows a good mix of experience and youth, which is crucial as we look to maintain some consistency in selection, while at the same time giving guys like Jordan and Cameron, who have been exceptional at training on tour, a chance to show us what they can do,” Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said.

“Jordan played against Wales in June, and we are very excited to see how he dictates play with Jaden alongside him, and we are also delighted that Cameron is getting a chance to play after showing his class at training throughout the tour.

“Cameron also offers us a few options at loose forward as he can play No 6, No 7 and No 8, and that will be valuable with two locks on the bench.”

Hanekom will be the 51st player South Africa have used in tests this year.

South Africa XV to face Wales in Cardiff (Saturday 23 November, 5.40pm GMT): 1 Ox Nche, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 3 Thomas du Toit; 4 Jean Kleyn, 5 Franco Mostert; 6 Siya Kolisi (capt.), 7 Elrigh Louw, 8 Jasper Wiese; 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 10 Jordan Hendrikse; 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Jesse Kriel, 14 Cheslin Kolbe; 15 Aphelele Fassi.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 RG Snyman, 21 Cameron Hanekom; 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Handre Pollard.

