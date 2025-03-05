Zander Fagerson urges Scotland to finish Six Nations campaign on a high

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zander Fagerson insists Scotland have banished their Calcutta Cup disappointment and are focused on trying to finish their Guinness Six Nations campaign with back-to-back wins over Wales and France.

The Scots have won only one of their three championship matches so far and are out of title contention after consecutive defeats at home to Ireland and away to England.

Their last outing at Allianz Stadium was particularly frustrating given the opportunities they let slip and the sense that some key decisions went against them as they lost 16-15.

However, they are now intent on salvaging their campaign with victories at home to the Welsh this Saturday and then away to Les Bleus a week later.

“We were all pretty gutted after the game,” said prop Fagerson. “We were close. The boys put in a good shift, but it’s just that one percent, that five percent in international rugby, it’s all about the small margins.

“But we’ve had that week to regroup. This competition, it comes so thick and fast that you can’t rest on your last performance, so it’s all about making sure we just right our wrongs and go out there and win these last two games.

“That’s the goal going forward, going out there and putting in performances that Scotland, and we ourselves as players, can be proud of.”

Wales are heading to Murrayfield aiming to stem a demoralising 15-game losing streak, although they will be buoyed by the way they played in their 27-18 defeat at home to Ireland in their first match under caretaker coach Matt Sherratt last time out.

Despite being hot favourites, Fagerson is adamant Scotland will not be taking a third consecutive win over the Welsh for granted.

“The Welsh have always been a really passionate team,” said the forward. “They’re really proud to play for their country and they’ve got some dangerous players, so you can’t be underestimating them at all.

“It doesn’t matter what’s happened with the last results. On their day, they’re a very dangerous team, so we’re preparing to the best of our ability to make sure we go out there and try and nullify their threats.

“They’ve got some dangerous backs and they’ve got a good forward pack as well so it’s going to be a tough game.”

Fagerson is widely expected to be selected for this summer’s British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, but the Glasgow tighthead insists that is not on his radar at present.

“No, not at all,” he said. “It’s all about doing the controllables. What can I control? I can put my best performances out on the pitch. What will be will be afterwards in terms of who gets picked.

“All I can do is control what I can and that’s going out there and making sure I do my role for the team on Saturday, if selected.”