Who are the Six Nations pundits and commentators for ITV and BBC?

The Six Nations finishes this weekend with the BBC and ITV again sharing coverage of the annual championship.

The two terrestrial broadcasters’ combined deal runs until the end of the 2025 edition, making this the final year of their coverage in the United Kingdom with doubts over what the future holds.

A number of familiar faces will provide expert insight and analysis across the Six Nations campaign, along with some key new additions.

Eddie Jones, who coached England between 2016 and 2022, is a notable new name added to the ITV roster, with the ever outspoken Australian set to run the rule over his former side and their rivals.

Here is who you can expect to see and hear throughout the Six Nations.

ITV

ITV were first to name their television line-up. Presenters Mark Pougatch and Jill Douglas will front their coverage, with Nick Mullins and Miles Harrison providing lead commentary voices. Former England international Topsy Ojo will feature as both a pundit and reporter, with ITV veteran Gabriel Clarke also providing on-the-ground reports.

ITV Pundits

Jonny Wilkinson

open image in gallery Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop-goal for England in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final ( PA Archive )

Wilkinson’s World Cup-winning drop goal in 2003 remains the signature moment in English men’s rugby history. An occasional coaching consultant to the national team, the former fly half won 97 caps and finished his club career forging a dynasty on the French south coast with Toulon.

Lawrence Dallaglio

Number eight Dallaglio was a key leader in the World Cup-winning England side and is now a regular on ITV, TNT Sports and Premier Sports.

Eddie Jones

The vastly experienced coach is now back in charge of Japan after progressively more disastrous stints with England and Australia. Having worked closely with many players and been a key mentor to Steve Borthwick, Jones’s insight could be fascinating.

Maggie Alphonsi

Ex-flanker Alphonsi was a key cog in England’s 2014 World Cup win under Gary Street, and has become a familiar face on ITV and Sky since retirement, as well as working as a regular columnist for The Telegraph. She was the first female winner of Rugby Union Writers’ Club’s prestigious Pat Marshall Memorial Award.

Ugo Monye

open image in gallery Ugo Monye will be part of ITV’s team ( PA Archive )

The busy Monye will combine his work for ITV with his regular duties as a co-host of the BBC’s Rugby Union Daily podcast and presenter of Rugby Special, the Sunday evening highlights show. The former England international has forged a successful, varied post-playing career, including a stint as a captain on Question of Sport and an appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

Brian O’Driscoll

Regarded as one of the greatest centres in history and perhaps Irish rugby’s most talented individual player, O’Driscoll is a skillful pundit, too. The three-time Six Nations player of the championship won 133 caps for his country and appeared on four British and Irish Lions tours.

Rory Best

The Ulsterman, who captained Ireland at the World Cup in 2019, offers a measured take on proceedings and the expertise that comes with 102 test starts at hooker.

Jamie Roberts

Hulking former Wales centre Roberts’s career took in stops in England, France, South Africa and Australia, and the 36-year-old is well qualified off the pitch, too, earning a degree in medicine at Cardiff University and completing a Master’s in medical science at Cambridge.

Dan Biggar

open image in gallery Dan Biggar retired from international rugby after the World Cup (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

A second Six Nations since announcing his retirement sees Biggar continue his journey into the punditry world. A fierce competitor on the pitch may well prove a shrewd analyst off it, having impressed as a columnist for the Daily Mail while still playing at Toulon.

Johnnie Beattie

Capped 38 times for Scotland, it is for his French expertise that Beattie is particularly valued, with a six-year stint at Castres and Bayonne providing the former number eight with exceptional knowledge of the Top 14. Sister Jen won 143 international football caps.

Jim Hamilton

Former Scotland lock Hamilton has become one of rugby’s most prominent voices, partly by dint of being a content provider and producer for World Rugby’s RugbyPass platform.

Sergio Parisse

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Italy’s greatest ever player returns having made his ITV debut during the 2023 World Cup after confirming his retirement shortly before the tournament. He will also feature on the BBC.

Benjamin Kayser

The bilingual Kayser has become a popular pundit on both sides of the channel. Erudite and entertaining, the former Leicester and Clermont Auvergne hooker studied at the University of Oxford and has spent time coaching recreational club Tunbridge Wells RFC in Kent.

ITV co-commentators

Shane Williams

Since hanging up his international boots as Wales’ record try scorer in 2011, hot stepper Williams has been a regular fixture on television. The 46-year-old remains a fitness fanatic.

Gordon D’Arcy

O’Driscoll’s long-time centre partner, D’Arcy announced his retirement in 2015 having won three Champions Cups and 82 Ireland caps. He is a contributor to The Irish Times.

Ben Kay

2003 World Cup winner Kay has forged a reputation as one of commentary’s sharpest, calmest communicators on commentary since retirement. A regular feature of club rugby coverage on TNT Sports, the lock partners well with ITV’s lead commentator Nick Mullins.

Scott Hastings

Hastings won 65 Scotland caps at centre, often in the same backline as brother Gavin. Twice a Lions tourist, Hastings is also occasionally employed as a lead commentary voice.

David Flatman

Ex-England prop Flatman is among the most popular rugby talkers in the game, adding levity and scrum-time expertise to coverage.

Danielle Waterman

open image in gallery Danielle Waterman won the 2014 World Cup ( Getty )

A try scorer in England’s 2014 World Cup final victory over Canada, Waterman is another former fleet of foot back in ITV’s commentary roster. An Olympian in rugby sevens, the ex-full back is an ambassador for Laureus, Guinness and HSBC.

BBC

The highly experienced Gabby Logan, one of three new hosts of football’s Match of the Day, will again front the BBC’s coverage, with versatile lead voice Andrew Cotter steering the commentary teams throughout the tournament. The broadcaster will provide extensive radio commentary led by rugby union correspondent Chris Jones, whose Rugby Union Weekly podcast partner Danny Care joins the television line-up after his retirement from international duty at the end of last year’s Six Nations.

Sam Warburton

Warburton led Wales to a World Cup semi final in 2011 having been installed as a young skipper by Warren Gatland. Possessor of a sharp rugby mind, Warbuton was forced into an early retirement after a number of injury issues but has become a popular analyst on TV, radio and in print for The Times.

Martin Johnson

open image in gallery England captain Martin Johnson (right) led his country to victory in the 2003 World Cup final ( PA Archive )

England’s World Cup-winning skipper in 2003, Johnson’s stint as head coach was less successful, but he remains a highly-respected figure in the sport and a measured, perceptive pundit.

John Barclay

Barclay has impressed as a pundit since retiring in 2019 with 76 Scotland caps, including plenty as captain. A long stint with the Scarlets offers him in-depth understanding of the Welsh game, too.

Jonathan Davies

Nicknamed “Jiffy”, veteran Davies provides punditry on both codes after a long playing career in league and union. The Welshman received an MBE in 1995 and an OBE in 2015.

Chris Paterson

Known for his accuracy from the tee, former full-back Paterson finished his Test career as Scotland’s record points scorer, and has since helped out the national team as a specialist kicking coach.

Danny Care

open image in gallery Danny Care will be part of the BBC’s television team ( PA Wire )

New to the BBC television team, Care may be remaining a Harlequins player for another season at least but his punditry life is long since underway. A regular on the BBC’s radio and podcast output, the former England scrum half is also now a key figure for TNT Sports as they continue to expand their rugby portfolio.

Tommy Bowe

Twice a Lions tourist, Bowe won 69 Ireland caps during a prolific career that also featured a long stint in Wales with the Ospreys. His post-playing days have proved just as productive, with the 40-year-old a prominent part of morning television in Ireland alongside his work within sport.

Nigel Owens

open image in gallery Retired referee Nigel Owens (left) was one of rugby’s top officials ( PA Archive )

The Welsh referee took charge of the 2015 Rugby World Cup final and became the first official to oversee 100 international matches shortly before retiring in December 2020. He will provide expert insight on key decisions made by the officiating teams during the tournament having worked recently as part of Warren Gatland’s Wales staff.