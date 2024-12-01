Six Nations rebrand provokes angry reaction from rugby fans: ‘This is dreadful’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Six Nations rebrand has provoked an angry reaction from rugby fans upset at the design of the new logo for the men’s championship.

The annual championship, involving England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy, pushed out a new look on Saturday evening with the men’s competition including a red and orange design.

The new logo for the men’s championship, which was won by Ireland this year, includes “M6N” on top of a rugby ball with the title sponsor Guinness.

While the women’s Six Nations logo has had a similar purple design in recent years, the men’s Six Nations has now aligned alongside the Under-20 brand.

The launch came with the caption: “Same Championship. Supercharged. New Brand.” Yet most fans were immediately upset, quickly replying with feedback, including: “Absolutely shocking” and “awful”.

Another insisted the rebrand had “zero identity,” with others likening the look to the game Crash Bandicoot or Mars bars.

One fan remarked: “This is genuinely the worst rebrand I've ever seen.”

While others asked why the previous logo needed updating: “This is horrible! The previous logo was so classy and reflected the history of the competition.”

“Cheap, tacky and hideous,” another fan replied. While another added: “Rugby is seemingly on the decline, for many reasons and now they’re trying to alienate what remains.”

“Looks like a computer game for the sega mega drive in the 1990s.”

The Six Nations maintains the rebrand is “connecting its rich heritage with the modern game, and articulated through a distinctive and bold new brand, it is designed to resonate with everyone from new and existing fans to the players and unions competing in this iconic Championship.

And while others questioned the marketing research, the official statement insists “extensive research and consultation with fans, target audience members, Unions and Federations, and international rugby players.”

open image in gallery Steve Borthwick will prepare his England side to kick off next year’s men’s Six Nations against Ireland ( PA Wire )

The decision was made to align the M6N identity alongside “the recent introduction of the W6N and U6N brands, creating a consistent and versatile family of brands.”

The statement added: “More than just reimagining the brand logo of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations, the launch of the new identity is intended to articulate the evolution of the Championship and modern game of rugby. The electrifying action and experiences that fans look forward to and enjoy every year is expressed through the versatile new identity that has been informed by feedback from all corners of the game.

“Rich in heritage and returning bigger and better reach year, the Guinness Men’s Six Nations is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary, but its roots reach back to 1883, when the Home Nations competition was first founded.

“It's the heritage of the Championship that separates it from other forms of entertainment vying for the attention of fans, but a new brand identity offers the opportunity to better engage new fans, excite existing ones, and closes generation gaps.”