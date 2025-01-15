Simon Easterby welcomes return of Leinster quartet for Six Nations title defence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Interim head coach Simon Easterby believes the availability of Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Jack Conan and Jimmy O’Brien “massively increases” Ireland’s competitiveness ahead of their latest Guinness Six Nations title defence.

Easterby is bidding to lead Ireland to an unprecedented third consecutive championship triumph after Andy Farrell temporarily stepped aside to focus on the British and Irish Lions’ upcoming tour of Australia.

First-choice hooker Sheehan has not played since damaging an anterior cruciate ligament during last summer’s tour of South Africa, while number eight Conan and versatile back O’Brien also missed an inconsistent autumn series – which ultimately brought three wins from four – due to injury.

Tighthead prop Furlong was selected for that campaign but unable to feature in the defeat to New Zealand and subsequent victories over Argentina, Fiji and Australia because of a hamstring issue.

The Leinster quartet were on Wednesday named in Easterby’s 36-man Six Nations squad, alongside uncapped provincial team-mate Jack Boyle.

Ireland begin the tournament on Saturday, February 1 when England visit Dublin.

“The Guinness Six Nations is one of the most keenly-contested competitions in the global calendar and there’s great excitement across the playing group and coaching team for this year’s tournament,” said Easterby.

“Personally I’m hugely excited to work with a talented group and speaking to the players you can sense that they are up for the challenge.

“We are delighted to welcome back a number of players who were unavailable for the recent Autumn Nations Series and their return will further boost competition levels across the panel.

“While there is a good sense of continuity in selection, having those players back massively increases our competitiveness.”

Loosehead prop Boyle, who joined the senior international setup in the autumn as a development player, has been picked ahead of Ulster’s Tom O’Toole, who is unavailable for Ireland’s first two games of the tournament due to suspension.

The 22-year-old will hope to become his country’s latest Test debutant following the recent emergence of forwards Tom Clarkson, Gus McCarthy and Cormac Izuchukwu and fly-half Sam Prendergast.

Connacht’s Caolin Blade has been included as third-choice scrum-half, behind Jamison Gibson-Park and Conor Murray, due to Craig Casey being sidelined with a knee issue.

Injured centre Stuart McCloskey, Ulster team-mates Jacob Stockdale and Nick Timoney and Connacht hooker Dave Heffernan are the other players omitted from the last squad chosen by Farrell.

Sheehan and wing James Lowe, who sustained a calf issue during the 22-19 win over Australia on November 30, are set to link up with the squad on Sunday, January 26 at a training camp in Portugal, subject to successful returns from injury with Leinster.

Ireland v England - February 1

Scotland v Ireland - February 9

Wales v Ireland - February 22

Ireland v France - March 8

Italy v Ireland - March 15

Uncapped quartet Hugh Cooney, James McNabney, Ben Murphy and Cathal Forde will join the group as development players.

Following the visit of Steve Borthwick’s side on the opening weekend, Ireland travel to Scotland and Wales before hosting France and then finishing against Italy in Rome.

“The thing about the Six Nations is that you have to hit the ground running and there’s no room for building or easing your way into competition,” said Easterby.

“Every match counts and facing England at home in the first round sharpens everyone’s mind to what will be a big task ahead.”