The Six Nations will remain on free-to-air television in the United Kingdom after ITV and BBC agreed a new deal to show the competition through to 2029.

The rights in the United Kingdom had been up for grabs at the end of the broadcasters’ existing agreement, which concludes after this tournament

It was feared that parts of the championship would go behind a paywall with TNT Sports declaring interest in bidding, though the subscription channel cautioned that a “challenging” landscape would make it difficult to capture the competition.

And it has now been confirmed that the terrestrial broadcasters have again struck a deal to show the men’s competition over the next four years.

Under the new deal, ITV will show 10 games per campaign, including all of England’s matches. The BBC will show the remaining five fixtures.

The current agreement had seen the BBC show all of Wales and Scotland’s home games, which they will continue to do so other than when the two nations host England.

The national broadcaster will continue to show every fixture from the Women’s Six Nations.

“The significance of these new and innovative free to air partnerships for the Six Nations cannot be overstated,” Six Nations chief executive Tom Harrison said after an agreement that is understood to be an uplift on the previous deal.

“By strengthening rugby’s relationships with ITV and the BBC, the sport can continue to give as many fans as possible in the UK access to enjoy live coverage of the Six Nations.

“These partnerships allow us to maximise audience reach whilst generating critical revenue for the game, enabling each Union and Federation to protect and grow the sport in their country in the coming years.

“The increased commitment from the free to air sector is testament to the appeal and status of our iconic Championships. The commercial environment in which rugby is operating is extremely challenging and the battle for audience attention has never been greater, but the Six Nations stands alongside the greatest occasions in world sport, which is reflected by these partnerships.”

open image in gallery ITV will continue to show the Six Nations ( Getty Images )

The balance between reach and revenue had been a key factor in negotiations with Six Nations bosses understanding the role the Six Nations plays in growing and sustaining the sport’s audience.

But at a time when many unions are seeking to improve their financial situation, the prospect of significant investment from a subscription broadcaster could well have been tempting.

The continuity is good news for supporters though, with the competition staying in long-established television locations.

Niall Sloane, ITV’s Director of Sport said: “This is a monumental deal for rugby fans and ITV as we ensure the Guinness Men’s Six Nations Championship stays on free-to-air television. We are also proud to be the home of all England matches for the duration of the deal including England’s much revered clashes with Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

“The tournament is always one of the sporting highlights of the year, so we look forward to continuing to work with Six Nations Rugby and each union and federation moving forward.”

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, added: "This deal is fantastic news for rugby and the BBC, keeping the sport accessible for as many people as possible. We are proud to bring the biggest sporting moments to our audiences and this new deal is the perfect news ahead of our exclusive broadcast coverage of the Women’s Rugby World Cup this summer. This is an exciting time for rugby, and we are proud to share every thrilling moment with audiences across the UK."