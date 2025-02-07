Five talking points as Scotland and Ireland clash in Six Nations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland continue their quest for a historic third consecutive Guinness Six Nations title when they take on Scotland at Murrayfield.

Simon Easterby’s side launched their championship defence by beating England 27-22, while Gregor Townsend’s hosts also enjoyed a bonus-point victory in round one, defeating Italy 31-19.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the main talking points ahead of Sunday afternoon’s showdown in Edinburgh.

Can Scotland end Irish hoodoo?

Scotland have a sorry record in recent meetings between the two rivals. Ireland made it 10 wins in a row by clinching the championship title with a 17-13 Dublin success last March and have won 14 of 15 matches stretching back more than a decade. Scotland have shown flashes of potential and secured some statement results across the eight-year reign of head coach Townsend. Yet frustrating inconsistency has thwarted ambitions of a first title triumph since the final Five Nations in 1999. Sunday’s showdown will give a major indication as to whether Scotland’s current squad – regarded as a golden generation – are finally ready to end the 26-year wait for glory.

The battle for number 10

Intense debate around the battle to become Johnny Sexton’s long-term successor as Ireland’s first-choice fly-half shows no signs of abating. Leinster’s Sam Prendergast is set to make his first Test appearance outside Dublin after again being given the nod ahead of Munster’s Jack Crowley. Crowley, 25, played every minute of last year’s title-winning campaign and was praised for his cameo against England by rival head coach Steve Borthwick. Interim boss Easterby, who suggested the number 10 jersey could change hands later in the tournament, pointed to continuity and the chance to develop the “unbelievable talent” of 21-year-old Prendergast in explaining a “tough” selection call.

More Murrayfield mayhem?

Easterby admits Ireland’s patchy display against England is unlikely to be good enough for victory in Edinburgh. Former captain Peter O’Mahony has been recalled at blindside flanker to increase the experience in the visitors’ line-up, while Robbie Henshaw is preferred to Garry Ringrose at outside centre. If Ireland’s performance levels do dip, they may need to harness the resilience shown at Murrayfield two years ago. Amid the mayhem of an injury crisis, prop Cian Healy filled in at hooker and flanker Josh van der Flier threw into the lineout as Ireland remained on course for the Grand Slam courtesy of an impressive 22-7 comeback victory.

Scots feel they are coming to the boil

Since a damaging defeat away to Italy in the penultimate match of last year’s Six Nations, the Scots have generally been trending in the right direction. Following a spirited display in a narrow defeat in Dublin to conclude last year’s championship, they won all four of their summer tour matches – albeit against lower-ranked opponents – and then won three of their four autumn Tests, with their only defeat against double world champions South Africa following a performance they took plenty encouragement from. The Scots – who showed their mettle to fend off an Italian fightback in last weekend’s Six Nations opener – have spoken extensively in recent months about how they believe they have now developed the mindset to be equipped for tests such as that coming their way on Sunday.

Versatile Jordan takes centre stage

Gregor Townsend has made three changes to his starting XV and one of them sees versatile Glasgow back Tom Jordan come in for his first Six Nations outing some three months after his Test debut against Fiji. Jordan has played three different positions this season alone for his club: stand-off, full-back and inside centre. The New Zealand-born 26-year-old will wear the number 12 jersey – usually reserved for injured captain Sione Tuipulotu – after getting the nod over Stafford McDowall, who drops to the bench. It is another huge assignment for Jordan but the back, who is moving to Bristol in the summer, has stood up impressively to every challenge he has faced in his previous five Tests.