Scotland and Wales kick off their Women’s Rugby World Cup campaigns with a crucial clash in Pool B.

The pair of Six Nations rivals have enjoyed plenty of close contests over the last few years and should again be evenly-matched in a game that could have significant bearing on the eventual qualification shake-up.

Three years ago in New Zealand at the last World Cup, Keira Bevan’s 86th minute penalty snatched victory for Wales at the death after two late tries from Megan Gaffney had allowed Scotland to level a compelling contest.

With Canada looming as the favourites to top the pool, there will probably only be a place in the quarter-finals for the victor in Manchester.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Scotland vs Wales?

Scotland vs Wales is due to kick off at 2.45pm BST at the Salford Community Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 2.15pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Team news

Scotland are boosted by the availability of experienced hooker Lana Skeldon, who had been a doubt with an ankle injury. It’s a familiar looking Scottish side elsewhere, too, with Sarah Bonar and Emma Wassell - who has battled back from the removal of a benign tumour last year to make this tournament - forming a strong second row and captain Rachel Malcolm joined by Evie Gallagher and Rachel McLachlan in the back row. There is plenty of pace and creativity in the backline, while Bryan Easson opts for six forwards on the bench.

Alex Callender has won her own race to be fit for Wales after sustaining a worrying ankle issue in the second warm-up game against Australia. She co-captains the side alongside fellow back row Kate Williams, with former skipper Hannah Dallavalle partnering Courtney Keight in midfield. Lleucu George retains the No 10 shirt ahead of Kayleigh Powell, and Nel Metcalfe continues at full-back. Prop Sisilia Tuipulotu will

Line-ups

Scotland XV: 1 Leah Bartlett, 2 Lana Skeldon, 3 Elliann Clarke; 4 Emma Wassell, 5 Sarah Bonar; 6 Rachel Malcolm (capt.), 7 Rachel McLachlan, 8 Evie Gallagher; 9 Leia Brebner-Holden, 10 Helen Nelson; 11 Francesca McGhie, 12 Lisa Thomson, 13 Emma Orr, 14 Rhona Lloyd; 15 Chloe Rollie.

Replacements: 16 Elis Martin, 17 Molly Wright, 18 Lisa Cockburn, 19 Jade Konkel, 20 Eva Donaldson, 21 Alex Stewart; 22 Caity Mattinson, 23 Beth Blacklock.

Wales XV: 1 Gwenllian Pyrs, 2 Kelsey Jones, 3 Donna Rose; 4 Alaw Pyrs, 5 Gwen Crabb; 6 Kate Williams (co-capt.), 7 Bethan Lewis, 8 Alex Callender (co-capt.); 9 Keira Bevan, 10 Lleucu George; 11 Jasmine Joyce-Butchers, 12 Courtney Keight, 13 Hannah Dallavalle, 14 Lisa Neumann; 15 Nel Metcalfe.

Replacements: 16 Carys Phillips, 17 Maisie Davies, 18 Sisilia Tuipulotu, 19 Abbie Fleming, 20 Georgia Evans; 21 Seren Lockwood, 22 Kayleigh Powell, 23 Carys Cox.