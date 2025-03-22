Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales travel to Scotland for their 2025 Women’s Six Nations opener as they look to provide a much-needed morale boost for the country’s rugby scene.

The women’s side have endured similar struggles to their male counterparts in recent times and will hope to avoid a second consecutive wooden spoon this term, having finished last in 2024’s edition of the tournament.

Scotland, meanwhile, are eager to improve on their fourth-place finish last year and will hope for an early success on home soil in a fixture that has produced some memorable battles in recent years.

For the visitors, this encounter marks the start of a new era with Sean Lynn beginning his tenure as head coach fresh from leading Gloucester-Hartpury to a

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash.

When is Ireland vs France?

The Women’s Six Nations matchup is due to kick off at 4:45pm GMT on Saturday 22 March at the Hive Stadium in Edinburgh.

How can I watch it?

The fixture will be available to watch live in the United Kingdom on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Scotland’s side is dominated by its Loughborough Lightning contingent as Helen Nelson, Leia Brebner-Holden, Anne Young, Elis Martin and Christine Belisle all start for the hosts. Hollie Cunningham is also set to make her international debut at second row and is joined by the experienced Sarah Bonar.

Wales field a new-look squad as Hannah Jones captains the side. Props Maisie Davies and Jenni Scoble, along with second row Alaw Pyrs, are handed their first full starts in a Wales shirt, joining an otherwise experienced lineup. Gloucester-Hartpury trio Kate Williams, Bethan Lewis and Lleucu George also start, coming in fresh off their Premiership Women’s Rugby title triumph last weekend.

Line-ups

Scotland XV: 1 Anne Young, 2 Lana Skeldon, 3 ElliAnne Clarke; 4 Hollie Cunningham, 5 Sarah Bonar; 6 Rachel Malcolm (capt.); 7 Rachel McLachlan, 8 Evie Gallagher; 9 Laia Brebner-Holden, 10 Helen Nelson; 11 Francesca McGhie, 12 Lisa Thomson, 13 Emma Orr, 14 Rhona Lloyd; 15 Chloe Rollie.

Replacements: 16 Elis Martin, 17 Leah Bartlett, 18 Christine Belisle, 19 Adelle Ferrie, 20 Alex Stewart, 21 Jade Konkel; 22 Caity Mattison, 23 Evie Wills.

15. Rollie, 14. Lloyd, 13. Orr, 12. Thompson, 11. McGhie, 10. Nelson, 9. Brebner-Holden; 1. Young, 2. Skeldon, 3. Clarke, 4. Cunningham, 5. Bonar, 6. Malcolm, 7. McLachlan, 8. Gallagher

Wales XV: 1 Maisie Davies, 2 Carys Phillips, 3 Jenni Scoble; 4 Abbie Fleming, 5 Alaw Pyrs; 6 Kate Williams, 7 Bethan Lewis, 8 Georgia Evans; 9 Keira Bevan, 10 Lleucu George; 11 Carys Cox, 12 Kayleigh Powell, 13 Hannah Jones, 14 Lisa Neumann; 15 Jasmine Joyce-Butchers.

Replacements: 16 Kelsey Jones, 17 Gwenllian Pyrs, 18 Donna Rose, 19 Gwen Crabb, 20 Bryonie King; 21 Meg Davies, 22 Courtney Keight, 23 Nel Metcalfe.