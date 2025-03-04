Wales scrum coach Adam Jones: We’ll not be in awe of best side Scotland have had

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adam Jones says Wales will aim to “put the frighteners” on “probably one of the best sides” Scotland have had in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash at Murrayfield.

Wales have won on six of their last eight trips to Edinburgh, although they will head north following 15 successive Test defeats, including three in this season’s tournament.

But Wales’ performance under interim head coach Matt Sherratt in a 27-18 loss to Six Nations title favourites Ireland last time out has revitalised the squad.

It came just two weeks after a dire display against Italy, which turned out to be Warren Gatland’s final game before departing his role.

Scotland, meanwhile, are striving to avoid a third Six Nations loss on the bounce after being beaten by Ireland and England.

“There is pressure on Scotland. This is probably one of the best sides they’ve ever had, if not the best side they’ve ever had,” Wales’ consultant scrum coach Jones said.

“They will be expecting to beat us pretty comfortably at home against a team that has lost 15 times.

“We showed we can go toe to toe with one of the best teams (Ireland) in the world. We rattled them a bit. We didn’t get across the line, but we will keep building on that with the confidence we’ve got.

“There is no point going up there and being in awe of them. They have got a good side with some standout players. You have just got to rip into them as much as you can, and I am sure the boys will.

“They have got good players, don’t get me wrong, but you can rattle good players and get stuck into them. We are not going up there in awe of them.

“Traditionally, we’ve done well against them, home and away. I played 12 games against them and lost one. That was a long time ago now.

“They will expect to win. We won’t play on being underdogs, but we will certainly go up there to put the frighteners on them a bit.

“We are not going to go up there daunted. We want to get the monkey off our back. We’re going up there to win – we are not going there to make up the numbers.”

Sherratt will again be without wing Josh Adams after he was sidelined from selection against Ireland due to a hamstring problem.

Jones confirmed that Adams is out of the Edinburgh encounter, but fly-half Gareth Anscombe is available after recovering from a head knock he sustained during the Ireland game.

And fit-again Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake could feature in Wales’ matchday 23 following biceps surgery.

Lake, who captained Wales on tour to Australia last summer and throughout the Autumn Nations Series earlier this season, was recently recalled to the squad.

“He (Lake) is a former captain and has been a big player for Wales in the last few years,” Jones added.

“Dare I say it, it’s a big year for him with what is going on in the summer (British and Irish Lions’ Australia tour). He has got a point to prove.

“Anyone who plays well in the Six Nations has a chance to tour in the summer. You can lose your ticket on the plane by having a bad game, or you can get it by having a big game.

“There are a few boys in our squad who are in the mix, and he is one of them. It is good to have him back.”