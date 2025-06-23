George Turner relishing return to Scotland fold as milestone appearance looms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Turner is intent on hitting the 50-cap mark for Scotland after returning to the Test arena following a year in Japan.

The 32-year-old was Gregor Townsend’s first-choice hooker before he effectively ruled himself out of contention for the national team when he left Glasgow to join Kobe Steelers last summer.

After securing a move to Harlequins for the upcoming campaign, however, Turner has been recalled for the summer tour of the Pacific Islands and is relishing the chance to add to his 45 caps.

“I’ve wanted to hit 50 caps for a while and I’m nearly there, so I think that’s a good driving force,” he said after returning to the fold for the first time since the 2024 Six Nations. “I’m getting older but I’m still young enough to have a few more years left.”

Turner, who was previously a mainstay of Townsend’s front-row, admitted it was tough watching Scotland from afar, but he always felt there was a possibility he could return.

“Yeah, there was obviously a bit of the FOMO (fear of missing out), seeing the boys getting warmed up and playing those games. I obviously watched, and it was nice to almost be a fan, but it was tough watching sometimes.

“Before going out to Japan, there was always a possibility of coming back. I didn’t really plan much ahead apart from just getting out there, I kind of knew it would only be a year. I had to do it, I felt like I had a really good time, and then towards the last few months I made the plans about coming back, so I’m excited and happy to be back in here.”

Reflecting on his year in Japan, Turner said: “It was really cool. It was really good for my family, they had a great time, they integrated well, they didn’t want to leave in the end, I felt bad.

“It was a really cool year for us and for rugby as well, it was cool to experience that kind of bit more fast-paced, loose, crazy rugby.”