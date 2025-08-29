John Mitchell plays down one-sided scores at World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England head coach John Mitchell played down concerns about a raft of one-sided scorelines at the World Cup as his side seek to secure a quarter-final spot at the earliest opportunity.

The Red Roses, who are favourites to lift the trophy, launched the competition with a crushing 69-7 success over the United States in Sunderland before Samoa were thrashed 73-0 by Australia in the other opening Pool A fixture.

In a series of uneven encounters, Canada trounced Fiji 65-7, defending champions New Zealand defeated Spain 54-8, Ireland overcame Japan 42-14 and South Africa thumped debutants Brazil 66-6.

Mitchell has made 13 changes to his starting XV for Saturday’s clash with Samoa in Northampton, which is expected to bring another resounding win for the hosts.

Asked if the sizeable margins of victory were a bad look for the tournament, he replied: “I thought it was a fantastic weekend of rugby; it is a 16-team tournament and there are always going to be teams that are more advanced than the others.

“In every World Cup the early stages of the tournament is always against supposedly the classic cliche of minnows.

“I don’t think the scoreboards are important to those teams, it is their identity, and the value in their performance comes in the way they play with their heart and they are trying to make their people back at home proud.

“Some of those countries are not all rugby countries so they have to start somewhere, so for me it is just the normal cycle of starting a tournament.”

England have won their two previous meetings with Samoa by an aggregate score of 118-3.

The second of those victories – a 65-3 triumph in 2014 – came en route to the Red Roses lifting the World Cup for a second time.

Stand-in captain Marlie Packer, who will lead the team in the injury absence of Zoe Aldcroft, replacement scrum-half Natasha Hunt, and Emily Scarratt, who is not involved this weekend, are the only members of Mitchell’s squad to have previously faced the Pacific islanders.

Wing Claudia Moloney-MacDonald is preparing for a physical battle against the “unknown” at Franklin’s Gardens.

“Maybe you guys (the media) expect us to win emphatically; I don’t know if we have that same expectation of ourselves,” said the 29-year-old Exeter player, who returns from injury as one of the 13 changes.

“We want to build on that momentum from the previous game up in Sunderland and we want to challenge ourselves to see how good we can be under the pressure that Samoa give us.

“We expect Samoa to be hugely physical, and I think that presents its own challenge.

“It’s a bit of a challenge with the unknown. We’ve obviously seen one game that they’ve played, but at a World Cup you expect every team to give everything against us.”