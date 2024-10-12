International arrest warrant issued for former Australia rugby captain Rocky Elsom

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



An international arrest warrant has been issued for former Australia rugby union captain Rocky Elsom over his conduct as president of French club Narbonne in 2015 and 2016.

The 41-year-old was found guilty of forgery, use of forgery and misuse of corporate assets by a Narbonne court on Friday, AFP, French sports daily L’Equipe and other media said on Friday.

The former Wallabies flanker was sentenced on Friday in absentia to five years after also being found guilty of forgery and ordered to pay back squandered assets of €700,000 (£586,000) at the club from 2015-16.

A powerful blindside flanker, Elsom played 75 tests for Australia and captained the Wallabies from 2009 until just before the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

He also enjoyed a successful spell with Irish province Leinster, winning the 2009 European Cup, and told The Times in an interview on Sunday that he was teaching in a Dublin school.

Agencies