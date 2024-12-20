RFU chairman Tom Ilube resigns amid pay controversy with replacement lined up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tom Ilube has resigned as chairman of the Rugby Football Union amid controversy over executive pay.

The move follows an outcry over RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney being paid £1.1m for the 2023-24 financial year, which comprised an increased salary of £742,000 and bonus of £358,000.

According to The Times, Sir Bill Beaumont is being lined up to fill the role on an interim basis.

“I have decided to step down from my role as chair of the RFU as recent events have become a distraction from the game, but will stay on to ensure a smooth transition to a new chair as soon as one is in place,” Ilube said in a statement issued by the RFU.

The RFU, which held an emergency council meeting on Wednesday, has announced an independent review of its executive pay scheme.

Ilube had been facing motions calling for his removal after a grassroots revolt gathered enough support to trigger a special general meeting.

“I’m pleased that an independent review of the LTIP (long-term incentive plan) scheme has been commissioned and look forward to its findings once completed,” continued Ilube’s statement.

“It has been an honour to chair the RFU and I look forward to once again enjoying the game that I grew up with from the touchline and watching it grow.”

Large swathes of the game are in uproar at the amount earned by Sweeney given the RFU reported an operating loss of £37.9m for the same period – the highest it has ever recorded.

open image in gallery RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney was paid £1.1million for the 2023-24 financial year (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) ( PA Wire )

In addition, 42 staff were made redundant in September, the England men’s team won just five of their 12 matches in 2024 and grassroots participation is in decline.

Sweeney’s position is also under threat, with a motion for the RFU board to dismiss him set to be tabled at the forthcoming SGM.

Ilube was head of the remuneration committee which signed off the long-term incentive plan that is the basis for the bonuses awarded to Sweeney and other executives.

However, it is understood widespread anger over the RFU’s leadership pre-dates the fallout of the pay scandal that has gripped Twickenham since late November.

Additional areas of contention include the mishandling of Eddie Jones’ removal as England head coach in 2022, the botched introduction of the new tackle height in the community game, declining participation numbers and the defunding of the Championship.

open image in gallery Former England captain Sir Bill Beaumont recently ended his second term as chairman of World Rugby (David Davies/PA) ( PA Archive )

Beaumont, a former England and British and Irish Lions captain, previously served as RFU chairman between 2012 and 2016.

The 72-year-old last month ended his second term as chairman of World Rugby.

During his playing days, Beaumont led his country to the Five Nations Grand Slam in 1980, before later that year skippering the Lions on their tour of South Africa.

He also played in the 1977 Lions series against New Zealand and, after moving into rugby administration, was tour manager when the Lions, coached by Sir Clive Woodward, took on the All Blacks in 2005.