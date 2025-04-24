Ellie Kildunne ruled out of grand slam decider as Zoe Harrison starts at fly half for Red Roses
Harrison edges out Holly Aitchison for the starting 10 shirt as England take on France at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Zoe Harrison has been given the nod at fly half for England’s Women’s Six Nations grand slam decider against France, but the Red Roses have been hit by an injury blow with Ellie Kildunne ruled out of the clash.
Harrison edges out Holly Aitchison, impressive against Scotland last week, for the starting 10 shirt having performed well against Wales and Ireland earlier in the tournament.
Her controlling qualities and kicking game are likely to be key assets as the Red Roses take on a fellow unbeaten side seeking to secure a seventh successive competition crown.
Full-back Kildunne, the reigning world player of the year, misses out due to a hamstring injury not thought to be serious, with Emma Sing given a major opportunity after an outstanding Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) season.
Claudia MacDonald retains her spot on the wing ahead of Jess Breach while there is no place in the matchday 23 for vice-captain Marlie Packer.
England have won their last 14 meetings with France, but the visitors are the lone side in the competition to have pushed them close regularly over the last few years.
Harrison’s selection is the key call for head coach John Mitchell, who has worked to build further depth within his record-setting squad during this tournament as England gear up for a home World Cup later this year.
The 27-year-old would now appear in pole position to take the 10 shirt at that tournament, though Aitchison and Helena Rowland offer significant versatility off the bench.
The omission of Packer comes with Mitchell favouring a powerful back five in the pack that includes both Maddie Feaunati and Alex Matthews in the back row. Skipper Zoe Aldcroft continues on the blindside with Abbie Ward and Morwenna Talling paired at lock.
Hooker Amy Cokayne returns from a pectoral injury on the bench with Abi Burton preferred to both Packer and Sadia Kabeya as back row cover.
France, meanwhile, start Charlotte Escudero and Lea Champon on the flanks after losing back rows Romane Menager and Stephanie Okemba to injury ahead of the final round.
Emilie Boulard is left out with young gun Kelly Arbey favoured on the wing, while they again favour a six forwards to two backs bench split.
England XV to face France at Twickenham (4.45pm BST, Saturday 26 April): 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Lark Atkin-Davies, 3 Maud Muir; 4 Morwenna Talling, 5 Abbie Ward; 6 Zoe Aldcroft (capt.), 7 Maddie Feaunati, 8 Alex Matthews; 9 Natasha Hunt, 10 Zoe Harrison; 11 Claudia MacDonald, 12 Tatyana Heard, 13 Meg Jones, 14 Abby Dow; 15 Emma Sing.
Replacements: 16 Amy Cokayne, 17 Kelsey Clifford, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Rosie Galligan, 20 Abi Burton; 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Holly Aitchison, 23 Helena Rowland.
France XV: 1 Yllana Brosseau, 2 Manon Bigot, 3 Assia Khalfaoui; 4 Manae Feleu (capt.); 5 Madoussou Fall Raclot; 6 Charlotte Escuderol, 7 Lea Champon, 8 Teani Feleu; 9 Pauline Bourdon Sansus, 10 Carla Arbez; 11 Kelly Arbey, 12 Gabrielle Vernier, 13 Marine Menager (co-capt.), 14 Joanna Grizez; 15 Morgane Bourgeois.
Replacements: 16 Elisa Riffonneau, 17 Ambre Mwayembe, 18 Rose Bernadou, 19 Kiara Zago, 20 Axelle Berthoumieu, 21 Taina Maka; 22 Alexandra Chambon, 23 Lina Queyroi.
