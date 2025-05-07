Jump to content
Red Roses confirm clashes with Spain and France in World Cup warm-ups

England have added two warm-up matches to the calendar ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup

Will Castle
Wednesday 07 May 2025 12:47 EDT
Comments
England have confirmed a pair of warm-up matches ahead of their home World Cup
England have confirmed a pair of warm-up matches ahead of their home World Cup (Getty Images)

The Red Roses will play a pair of warm-up matches before hosting the Women’s Rugby World Cup this this summer.

As reported in The Independent last month, the Six Nations champions and two-time World Cup winners will host Spain in Leicester at the beginning of August before travelling to take on France in Mont-de-Marsan a week later.

Spain, who will meet with England on August 2, will appear at their first World Cup since 2017 after winning the WXV 3 tournament last year, while France will be aiming to reach their first final of the tournament having finished third on seven occasions.

England last won the World Cup in 2014 and have reached the final in all-but-one of the previous nine editions. The Red Roses will go in as strong favourites having won all 25 matches since losing the last final to New Zealand in 2022.

France pushed England hard in the recent Six Nations, with England clinching the Grand Slam on the final day in a thrilling 43-42 win over the French at Twickenham to claim championship victory for the seventh successive time.

The World Cup begins on August 22 with England playing the United States in Sunderland. Samoa and Australia are with them in Pool A.

Additional reporting from Reuters.

