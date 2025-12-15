Red Roses shortlisted for SPOTY team of the year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Red Roses have been shortlisted for the Sports Personality Team of the Year award following their incredible victory in the 2025 Rugby World Cup this summer.

John Mitchell’s side dominated the tournament and were crowned world champions in front of a record crowd of 81,885 people at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

England’s title triumph was their first in the Women’s Rugby World Cup for 11 years and added to the Guinness Women’s Six Nations title they won earlier in the year. That was the seventh Six Nations win in a row for the team who finish the year as the No.1 side in the world.

Captained by Zoe Stratford (née Aldcroft), the Red Roses also broke their own world record for consecutive victories, stretching their sequence to 33 matches.

“To be recognised in this way is something very special for our team,” head coach Mitchell said. “Winning a World Cup is an achievement that sits with you forever, and I’m incredibly proud of this group and how they earned it together. They are a phenomenal group of women: resilient, humble, and driven by something far bigger than themselves.

“Rugby in this country means a huge amount to so many people. We hope 27 September 2025 will be remembered with pride and joy for years to come; not just as a moment we celebrated, but as a spark that inspires a movement for thousands of young girls and boys to dream big and begin their own rugby journey. If we’ve helped change what’s possible for the next generation, that is truly the greatest win of all.”

open image in gallery Zoe Stratford (nee Aldcroft) led the Red Roses to victory in the Women's Rugby World Cup in September ( Action Images via Reuters )

Stratford added: “It is truly an honour for the Red Roses to be nominated for Sports Personality Team of the Year.

“Winning the Rugby World Cup was what dreams are made of. It was a phenomenal experience none of us will ever forget. We have built an incredibly special environment and I’m so proud of every single player and staff member for the journey we have been on. We have helped take women’s rugby to a completely new level.

“We want that momentum to continue. We want to keep inspiring the next generation. We want young children to feel inspired to go to a Red Roses or PWR match, pick up a ball at their local rugby club and enjoy every moment on their own rugby journey.”

open image in gallery Ellie Kildunne has been for the main Sports Personality of the Year award ( Ben Whitley/PA Wire )

For the first time in the show’s history, the Team of the Year award will be decided via a live public vote just like the main award.

Red Roses full-back Ellie Kildunne has been nominated for Sports Personality of the Year and becomes the first ever female rugby player to be shortlisted for the award, and the first English rugby player since Jason Robinson and Jonny Wilkinson in 2007.

SPOTY will broadcast on Thursday 18 December, from 7pm to 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.