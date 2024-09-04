Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Two French rugby players charged with aggravated sexual assault in Argentina returned to France on Tuesday, nearly two months after being arrested in the South American nation.

Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou wheeled their luggage through a frenzy of news cameras at Buenos Aires International Airport ahead of their flight back to Paris. Addressing reporters from the departure hall, their lawyer hailed their flight home as a victory and described their experience in Argentina as “a horror movie that never should have existed."

“This is a super important first step, it's perhaps more important even than the dismissal because the authorisation to leave the country means that the legal system of Mendoza trusted the work that we did,” Rafael Cuneo Libarona said, referring to the courts in the western city where the alleged assault took place on 7 July.

“I'm very happy to have defended boys with a high degree of innocence against the crude accusations that were made against them," he said. Both players have denied the allegations.

A court in Mendoza ordered their release from house arrest last month, and on Monday it authorised the 21-year-olds to return home even as their trial grinds on.

The harrowing testimony of a 39-year-old Argentine woman who alleged she was beaten, choked and repeatedly raped by the rugby players in their luxury hotel room has transfixed the professional rugby world and shined a light on what critics call a toxic male culture in elite sports.

French rugby players Hugo Auradou (L) and Oscar Jegou leave the house in which they served house arrest in Mendoza ( AFP via Getty Images )

Jegou and Auradou stand next to their lawyer Rafael Cuneo Libarona at the airport ( AP )

The French Rugby Federation welcomed the court's decision to let the athletes leave, saying it wanted to listen to the claimant but justice demands that the players are innocent until proven guilty.

The public prosecution in Mendoza, some 620 miles west of Buenos Aires, imposed several post-release conditions. Auradou and Jegou agreed to attend hearings at the Argentine Consulate in France and return to Mendoza upon the court's request.

Auradou and Jegou admit to having sex with the claimant — whom they met at a Mendoza nightclub following their team's victory against Argentina — but insist the encounter was consensual.

The claimant says that the athletes took her back to their hotel room where they abused her and kept her against her will. Soon after she filed a criminal complaint, the players were taken into custody while their team travelled onto Uruguay to continue its regional tour.

A judge in Mendoza approved the decision to allow Auradou and Jegou to return to France on Tuesday, rejecting the accuser's request for the defendants to undergo further psychological tests.

On 12 August, a month after the arrest of Auradou and Jegou, the case against them appeared to crumble as the court ordered them freed from house arrest, highlighting a number of apparent contradictions in the claimant’s testimony that undermined the prosecution’s faith in its ability to present a viable case.

The claimant’s lawyers have requested the dismissal of the prosecution’s investigators to no avail, accusing them of lacking objectivity and failing to consider the case “from a gender perspective”.

The crime of aggravated sexual assault in Argentina carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years.