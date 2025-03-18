Premiership to trial separate away sections for fans in upcoming fixtures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Premiership is to trial separate sections for away fans in two fixtures next month in a bid to create a better atmosphere among fans and to drive up attendance rates.

Normally there is no separation for fans from home and away sides, and the league has said that the trial areas will not encompass the entirety of each ground’s stands, leaving fans able to mix with opposition supporters should they wish to.

The separate seating areas will be trialled at Saracens’ game against Gloucester on 19 April and Leicester’s fixture against Harlequins on 26 April, according to The Guardian. The move is part of a Premiership drive to increase attendance, with a target of 82% attendance over the course of the season, up from its current average of 81%.

Harlequins have been unofficially commandeering small sections of grounds for large groups of fans in recent seasons, since their 43-36 semi-final victory over Bristol at Ashton Gate in 2021, which was held under Covid restrictions.

Harlequins flanker Will Evans has previously expressed his support for the idea, saying: “Rugby stadiums need a designated away fan area that stays the same year on year. We can’t continue to hold the game back any longer. It’s bordering on arrogance that we think we’re the only sport where people can sit together and not be violent.

“Players want this. You’ll see a better product because of it. By all means, sit in the home end and chat to the locals, no problem. But it adds very little for the atmosphere inside the stadium.”

Speaking late last year when the idea was first tabled, Pat Lam, the Bristol director of rugby, said: “I’m behind any idea that grows the game, the fanbase and the atmosphere. I’d support anything like that.

“You can provide both if fans want to sit together. In football I think it’s different why they have to do that [split the fans up]. Thankfully, that’s not us. Once the opposition fans get going, that can get the home crowd going.”