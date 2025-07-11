Is New Zealand v France on TV? Kick-off time, team news, channel and how to watch All Blacks
Everything you need to know ahead of the second Test
New Zealand will hope to secure the series as they host France in Wellington in the second of three Tests.
The All Blacks survived a real scare from a largely second-string French side in the opening encounter, prevailing 31-27 in a real thriller.
Scott Robertson will be hoping his hosts are able to produce a better performance with a game in their legs to ensure the series does not go to a decider in Waikato.
This inexperienced French side has already proved, however, just how much talent is coming through in the country and will now seek a really significant win.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is New Zealand vs France?
New Zealand vs France is due to kick off at 8.05am BST on Saturday 12 July at Sky Stadium in Wellington.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage from 8am GMT. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.
Team news
With Scott Barrett ruled out through injury, Ardie Savea captains the All Blacks as Patrick Tuipulotu is brought into the second row as one of two enforced changes to the New Zealand side. Caleb Clarke also comes on to the wing for Sevu Reece. but Scott Robertson keeps continuity elsewhere - though explosive centre Timoci Tavatavanawai is primed for a debut off the bench.
Though hardly full of experience last week, this French side has an extraordinarily callow look, an average of just over four caps per player in the starting XV significantly reduced with centre Gael Fickou not involved. 10-cap hooker Gaetan Barlot leads the side from a pack that includes four debutants, including lock Josh Brennan, the son of former Ireland international Trevor. Two more first-cappers could come off the bench in Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer and Thibault Daubagna.
Line-ups
New Zealand XV: 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Fletcher Newell; 4 Patrick Tuipulotu, 5 Fabian Holland; 6 Tupou Vaa’i, 7 Ardie Savea (capt.), 8 Christian Lio-Willie; 9 Cam Roigard, 10 Beauden Barrett; 11 Caleb Clarke, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Billy Proctor, 14 Rieko Ioane; 15 Will Jordan.
Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Ollie Norris, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Samipeni Finau, 20 Du’Plessis Kirifi; 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Timoci Tavatavanawai, 23 Damian McKenzie.
France XV: 1 Baptiste Erdocio, 2 Gaetan Barlot (capt.), 3 Georges-Henri Colombe; 4 Joshua Brennan, 5 Matthias Halagahu; 6 Pierre Bochaton, 7 Jacobus van Tonder, 8 Esteban Abadie; 9 Nolann Le Garrec, 10 Joris Segonds; 11 Emilien Gailleton, 12 Pierre-Louis Barassi, 13 Nicolas Depoortere, 14 Theo Attissogbe, 15 Leo Barre.
Replacements: 16 Pierre Bourgarit, 17 Paul Mallez, 18 Regis Montagne, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Cameron Woki, 21 Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer; 22 Thibault Daubagna, 23 Antoine Hastoy.
