Is New Zealand vs France on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch All Blacks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An understrength France will seek to show off their impressive depth as they face a tall challenge against the All Blacks in Dunedin.

Fabien Galthie has been unable to select most of his stars for the three Tests against New Zealand with the Top 14 season only just concluded, with France typically using their summer trips to blood the next generation of talent.

It means the series loses something of its lustre as the Six Nations champions take on the southern hemisphere heavyweights, but will still be hotly contested.

Tests in Wellington and Hamilton follow this opening encounter as Scott Robertson’s hosts seek to continue their development under the former Crusaders coach.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is New Zealand vs France?

The All Blacks host France at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday 5 July, with kick off scheduled for 8.05am BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage from 8am BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Team news

The All Blacks hand a debut to aptly-named Dutch-born lock Fabian Holland, who has made a remarkable rise since leaving the Netherlands to pursue his rugby dream. It is one of a number of surprise selections in a bold team chosen by Scott Robertson, with Rieko Ioane relocated from the centres to the wing and Billy Proctor partnering Jordie Barrett, with the inside centre fresh from a successful stint at Leinster.

Holland is joined in the starting pack by another debutant in Christian Lio-Willie after injury ended Wallace Sititi’s chances of featuring in the series, while fellow back row Du’Plessis Kirifi and prop Ollie Norris await their first caps off the bench.

France also have a host of debutants within a side that has already had a hit out against an England XV at Twickenham before travelling to New Zealand. Rabah Slimani and captain Gael Fickou provide much-needed experience in a largely untested unit at international level, though Gabin Villiere and Theo Attissogbe have both shown their threat out wide at Test level in the past.

Nolann Le Garrec gets a chance to further his considerable reputation in the absence of Antoine Dupont and Maxime Lucu, while Mickael Guillard, a breakthrough performer of the Six Nations at lock, is stationed a row further back in the No 8 shirt. It’s a six forwards to two backs bench as Fabien Galthie holds plenty of power in reserve.

Line-ups

New Zealand XV: 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Fletcher Newell; 4 Scott Barrett (capt.), 5 Fabian Holland; 6 Tupou Vaa’i, 7 Ardie Savea, 8 Christian Lio-Willie; 9 Cam Roigard, 10 Beauden Barrett; 11 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Billy Proctor, 14 Sevu Reece; 15 Will Jordan.

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Ollie Norris, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Samipeni Finau, 20 Du’Plessis Kirifi; 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Quinn Tupaea, 23 Damian McKenzie.

France XV: 1 Giorgi Beria, 2 Gaetan Barlot, 3 Rabah Slimani; 4 Hugo Auradou, 5 Tyler Duguid; 6 Alexandre Fischer, 7 Killian Tixeront, 8 Mickael Guillard; 9 Nolann Le Garrec, 10 Joris Segonds; 11 Gabin Villiere, 12 Gael Fickou (capt.), 13 Emilien Gailleton, 14 Tom Spring; 15 Theo Attissogbe.

Replacements: 16 Pierre Bourgarit, 17 Paul Mallez, 18 Regis Montagne, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Cameron Woki, 21 Jacobus van Tonder; 22 Baptiste Jauneau, 23 Antoine Hastoy.