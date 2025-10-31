Dan Sheehan excited to continue Ireland rivalry with New Zealand in Chicago

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stand-in captain Dan Sheehan says there is “massive” excitement among Ireland’s players as they bid to create more special memories against New Zealand in Chicago.

Ireland famously recorded a first victory over the All Blacks – winning 40-29 – when the sides previously clashed at Soldier Field in 2016.

Since that landmark occasion, the fixture has developed into a genuine rivalry, with Ireland winning four of the next nine meetings, including a historic 2-1 tour success in 2022.

However, New Zealand defeated Ireland in the quarter-finals of the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups, in addition to winning 23-13 in Dublin last November.

Hooker Sheehan, who will lead the team as regular skipper Caelan Doris prepares to return from a six-month injury layoff from the bench, told reporters: “That 2016 moment, we’ve talked about it a bit, that was a bit of a life moment for every Irish sports fan.

“Massive memories, everyone has a memory of where they were and how special that day was.

“Obviously we’ve had some big battles against New Zealand over the years since then, so I think everyone’s pretty buzzing to almost feel a part of that day in 2016 and for the rematch.

“This game is massive for our group, people are really excited and I think a win tomorrow would definitely rank up there basically in everyone’s career.”

Saturday’s sold-out showdown marks the start of Ireland’s autumn campaign, with Japan, Australia and world champions South Africa due in Dublin on the following three weekends.

Most of Ireland’s senior players will represent their country for the first time since the Six Nations after being part of a British and Irish Lions squad led by head coach Andy Farrell during the summer.

Six players in Farrell’s line-up have played just once this season, while number eight Jack Conan will make his first appearance since starting all three Lions Tests in Australia.

New Zealand, meanwhile, registered a 3-0 summer series success against France and only completed the Rugby Championship on October 4.

Sheehan dismissed concerns about potential rustiness in the Ireland camp.

“We’ve obviously had two different journeys as teams over the last few months and you can look at it both ways,” said Sheehan.

“Some are fresh, some are battle-hardened, whatever way you look at it.

“The reality is it doesn’t matter. Both teams are full of world-class players and professionals that are well able to rock up on a day and put out their best performance.

“I suppose we’ll see tomorrow, but I don’t think it’ll be a factor.”