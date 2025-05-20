Mike Brown announces retirement and calls for unity in rugby leadership

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mike Brown has announced his retirement at the end of the season with a call to rugby’s leaders to set aside self-interest in order to grow the game.

The 39-year-old, who made 72 appearances for England from 2007 to 2018, is to hang up his boots upon completion of the Tigers’ Gallagher Premiership title pursuit next month.

He will do so having made 280 league appearances, the fourth highest in the competition’s history, and having played in over 530 games in total during a 20-year professional career.

Brown, nicknamed ‘Mr Angry’ because of his combative style and willingness to speak his mind, wants the sport’s authorities to safeguard its future by being “unselfish”.

“Club owners, league executives, national and international governing body senior leadership – my hope is that you come together, think beyond the short term and make the bold, unselfish decisions needed to allow rugby to thrive once again,” the full-back said.

“We have a responsibility to protect and grow this incredible game so future generations can experience everything it has to offer – just as I have.”

Brown’s demand to do what is best for the game also extends beyond its administrators.

“Media figures, pundits, former players, commentators – I urge you to continue helping shift the negative narrative around rugby,” he continued in an open letter published on Leicester’s website.

“Let’s talk more about the brilliant action, the big hits, the electric tries, the unbelievable skill, the fierce rivalries and the amazing characters who make our game special.

“Rugby is full of passion, drama, and world-class athletes giving their all. By celebrating what makes our sport great, we can inspire the next generation, bring more fans through the gates, grow the game and remind everyone why we fell in love with it in the first place.”

Brown spent 16 years at Harlequins where he won the Premiership title twice, with Newcastle and Leicester his only other clubs. He joins fellow veterans Danny Care, Ben Youngs and Joe Marler in choosing to retire this season.

“After a great deal of reflection, the time feels right to step away from professional rugby and officially retire from the game that has shaped my life in so many ways,” he said.

“To the fans – your support and your energy has meant everything. Whether I was a player you liked or not, I hope you always saw the passion, commitment, and pride I felt in representing your club and our country. I never took that privilege for granted.

“Rugby has given me more than I could ever have imagined, but now it’s time for a new chapter.

“I’m excited for what’s ahead: continuing to work in high-performing environments, building great teams, pushing boundaries, and helping others grow.”