France dealt huge blow as Matthieu Jalibert ruled out of Italy clash

The fly half had starred for France in the first two rounds of their campaign

Matthieu Jalibert had impressed for France in the first two rounds
Matthieu Jalibert had impressed for France in the first two rounds (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

France have been dealt a major late blow with fly half Matthieu Jalibert ruled out of their clash with Italy.

The French rugby federation (FFR) announced on match eve that Jalibert would miss the encounter in Lille having been named to start the Six Nations clash at No 10 on Friday.

His absence forces a reshuffle from Fabien Galthie as Toulon wing Gael Drean comes into the starting side, with Theo Attissogbe relocated to full-back and Thomas Ramos now starting at fly half.

Jalibert had starred in France’s round one and two wins over Ireland and Wales, translating excellent form for Bordeaux Begles as he found his footing at international level in the absence of Romain Ntamack.

Ramos has featured regularly at fly half for club and country in the past, starting at the position in last year’s win over Italy in Rome.

The inclusion of Drean, meanwhile, is earned after several strong season in the Top 14. The 25-year-old has scored 12 tries in 15 appearances for Toulon this season.

France are hoping to further their grand slam bid but drew 13-all with Italy in Lille two years ago, with only a late Paolo Garbisi missed penalty denying the visitors victory.

