Lions captain Maro Itoje backs Owen Farrell for England return

Maro Itoje believes a fit Owen Farrell could still have a role to play for England after welcoming his former captain’s arrival on the British and Irish Lions’ tour of Australia.

Farrell has been called up to his fourth expedition with the Lions as a replacement for the injured Elliot Daily and there is a possibility he will be involved in the series against the Wallabies as fly-half and inside centre cover.

Any appearance would be his first Test since the 2023 World Cup, after which he stepped back from international rugby to prioritise his and his family’s mental wellbeing before then joining Racing 92, making him ineligible for England selection.

But by agreeing a return to Saracens for next season he is available once more – and Itoje would endorse his comeback for the national side.

“Yeah, why not? I want to see him be happy,” said Itoje, who has played under Farrell with both Saracens and England.

“If he wants to play for England, why not? That would be amazing if that’s in his plans and in his dreams.

“Owen is one of the best England players that we’ve ever seen. A fit Owen Farrell makes any team better. If that’s in his ambitions, why not?”

Farrell’s presence in Australia has ignited speculation that Itoje’s authority as Lions captain may now be undermined, but the 30-year-old insists his former schoolmate at St George’s in Harpenden will be only a positive voice.

“I’ve known him for donkey’s years now. I have a very good relationship with him. And he just wants the squad to do well,” he said.

“Sport, for me particularly, is never about ego. I want people to speak, have their voices heard and contribute in a positive way.

“It’s never about me, if I’m captain, having the final say or sticking my chest out or anything like that. It’s not about that.

“It’s about how can we as a collective get the best result? How can we as a collective win? How can the team be successful? Because when the team is successful, first of all, you can’t do it by yourself.

“And two, when the team is successful, everyone wins. Everyone has a brighter light shone on them.

“And everyone can dine on that glory for years to come. So that’s all I care about. And I know Owen’s the exact same. That’s not an issue at all.”

Johnny Sexton, the former Ireland fly-half who is the Lions’ kicking coach in Australia, insists Farrell is a valuable addition to the squad.

“Experience is experience. He’s a world-class player. Look at what he’s won,” Sexton said.

“He’s not just a guy who has hung on to the coat-tails of other people, he’s the one who has been driving those teams.

“He’s been fantastic to have in camp and I’m sure he’s going to add loads for the rest of the tour.”

The Lions were guilty of being too lateral in Saturday’s disappointing victory over the New South Wales Waratahs, and Itoje wants them to be more direct in Wednesday’s clash with the ACT Brumbies in Canberra.

“We need to punch holes, get go forward and then space opens up, wherever that may be,” said Itoje, who leads a Test-strength side.

“At times we’ve been very good in playing direct and playing through teams. But at times we probably look to go wide before we probably earn the right.”