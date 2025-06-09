New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson resigns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) chief executive Mark Robinson has resigned and will officially leave his post at the end of 2025, the organisation has announced.

NZR chairman David Kirk thanked Robinson for his “great service” to the organisation and the sport over six years.

“On behalf of the Board, I’d like to recognise Mark for his great service to NZR and the sport,” he said in a statement.

“He has led with a passion for rugby and we thank him for his commitment over the past six years.

“Mark has driven significant change, both in New Zealand and internationally, and the Board believes the organisation is well-placed to capitalise on this. Of note was his leadership through a global pandemic that saw the game deal with an unprecedented crisis.”

He added: “Mark will continue to lead for the remainder of the year as we conclude key projects, and the Board will now commence recruitment for the new role.”

In a statement, Robinson said he was leaving the role to join his wife and children, who have relocated to Australia.

“My family have been based in Australia for the last few months with all three of my children studying there,” he said.

“My wife is already there supporting them and, ultimately, I will be joining them early next year.

“The past six years have been a period of rapid change, or unprecedented challenges through the pandemic, and significant evolution across commercial, competitions and structures. I will reflect on that as I get closer to stepping away, but I firmly believe the foundations of our organisation are extremely strong and the game is well-placed for the future.

“Our vision is to inspire and unify through rugby and that opportunity has been an easy motivator for me every single day, from the community game right through to the international level.”

The 51-year-old called his tenure a “privilege” and said his focus was on “supporting the Board and leading the organisation through a pivotal year, including ensuring the Black Ferns have the support they need to defend the Rugby World Cup in England”.

He added: “We also remain focused on implementing a new financial model for the game in New Zealand and completing the remaining work on what will be an exciting future international calendar.”

Robinson took up the role in January 2020, having previously served on the organisation’s board for seven years.

His playing career included nine Tests for the All Blacks between 2000 and 2002 and appearances for the Bristol Bears and Japanese side Kobelco Steelers.