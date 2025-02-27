Marcus Smith poised for an extended stint as full-back for England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marcus Smith looks set for an extended stay as England’s full-back, with skills coach Kevin Sinfield claiming it would be “a wasted opportunity” to turn back now.

After eight Tests in a row at fly-half, Smith was switched to number 15 for the Guinness Six Nations games against France and Scotland – both of which ended in dramatic one-point victories.

England have plenty of options in their back line but Sinfield suggested Steve Borthwick’s management team are ready to double down on the idea of utilising the Harlequins playmaker in his secondary role, while backing Fin Smith in the 10 shirt.

With outings against struggling Italy and Wales up next for England, there are hopes that the duo could spark to life and express themselves in a more elaborate fashion than they have managed in their last two, hard-fought clashes.

“It was never going to be an easy transition because he doesn’t play there for his club a lot. We have all seen the reports how he loves playing 10, he is an outstanding 10 but I think he is a very, very good 15 as well,” said Sinfield.

“I would probably play down Marcus’s massive drive to play 10. I think he understands his role; what he’s done for the last two weeks and how important he’s been for us. Marcus’ big strengths are when he is in space. So clearly it makes sense to try and get him a little bit wider where the gaps tend to be a little bit bigger.

“He has not had a great deal of time there, not had a massive amount of minutes. Some of his 10 play and his 15 play needs to improve. I think if we all looked at the game from the weekend there will be some bits that are not as good as we could be, but I think if we throw it in the bin now it’ll be a wasted opportunity.

“If we could get him into a position where he’s world class at both (positions), it gives us some options. A second ball player is really important with the make up in the back line.”

Sinfield was speaking at York’s LNER Community Stadium, where the team will hold an open training session in front of an expected crowd of more than 7,000 on Friday.

It is a rare chance for the team to get on the road and connect with fans beyond the capital, and one that Leeds Rhinos stalwart Sinfield applauds.

“Clearly we’re in rugby league territory but there’s a massive appetite for England to do well,” he said.

“I think it’s important that different communities see us and understand that we represent them too. There’s a number of the playing group from up north and this isn’t just about London and what we do down there. This is about representing the country properly and in the right way, so it’s great to be here.

“I love playing at the Allianz, I love the feel of the big stadium and being there…(but) to have a game somewhere up north would be fantastic. We’re representative of everybody across England, not just London.

“If we want more boys and girls to pick up a ball across the country, we have to do a bit of this.”