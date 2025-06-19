Danny Care backs ‘incredible’ Marcus Smith to make mark on Lions tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Danny Care has tipped “incredible” Harlequins team-mate Marcus Smith to hit greater heights as he bids to make his mark with the British and Irish Lions.

Smith began this year’s Guinness Six Nations as England’s first-choice fly-half before being shifted to full-back and dropped to the bench due to the emergence of rival playmaker Fin Smith.

In preparation for this summer’s series in Australia, the 26-year-old will start Friday’s pre-tour send-off fixture against Argentina in Dublin in the Lions’ number 15 jersey, with namesake Fin selected at 10.

Care believes his long-term half-back partner has been a victim of his own versatility and also suffered at international level due to an underwhelming season for Quins, which concluded with a seventh-placed finish in the Gallagher Premiership after a 62-0 thrashing by Leinster in the last 16 of the Investec Champions Cup.

Fin Smith, meanwhile, helped Northampton finish runners-up to Bordeaux in the European competition following last season’s Premiership title triumph.

“I don’t think he’s got anything to prove,” former England scrum-half Care, speaking of Marcus Smith, told the PA news agency.

“He played in the autumn internationals against some pretty good teams not long ago and everyone was saying he’s England’s best player and he was wearing the 10 shirt.

“Unfortunately, I think Harlequins’ form probably hasn’t helped because we’ve not been playing in the big games, or giving ourselves a chance in those big games this season, whereas Northampton have been playing really well and got themselves to a European final.

“My belief in Marcus’ ability is he’s still going to get better and better; he’s already incredible and he deserves everything he gets.”

Marcus Smith was a late addition to the 2021 Lions squad as injury cover for Finn Russell but did not make a Test appearance during the series defeat in South Africa.

Russell is the other fly-half selected by head coach Andy Farrell this time around, with fellow Scotland star Blair Kinghorn and Ireland’s Hugo Keenan the alternatives at full-back.

Following the Aviva Stadium clash with Los Pumas, the Lions will fly to Australia to prepare for Test matches against the Wallabies on July 19, 26 and August 2.

“They are three very different 10s, which I think is great for Andy,” said 38-year-old Care, who will officially retire from professional rugby at the end of this month.

“Maybe there are games where he can pick and choose a certain style that maybe he wants to see.

“Obviously Marcus almost suffered from his own success in a way: he’s so good at playing 15 as well that he’s so interchangeable.

“I’d imagine you’re going to see him in a 10 and a 15 jersey this summer, whereas the other two are out-and-out 10s.”

While the two Smiths took part in last week’s Lions training camp in Portugal, Russell only joined the group on Monday after becoming a Premiership champion with Bath on the back of Premiership Rugby Cup and European Challenge Cup glory.

“I’ve been a massive Finn Russell fan ever since playing against him, seeing him throwing some of those incredible passes, unlocking our defence with England a few times,” said Care, who won 101 England caps and made a record 395 appearances for Quins.

“And Fin Smith has come in and taken to international rugby so well. I’ve been blown away by his professionalism.

“He’s a wise head on young shoulders but he’s a real confident lad and it’s shown again with the Lions that it’s timing: if you get your timing right and you can get in and play really well in that Six Nations and your club form is good then you can find yourself on a Lions tour.

“Three different 10s to choose from and each of them would deserve a pick, so I’m looking forward to seeing how they go.”