Prop Mackenzie Carson ruled out of rest of Women’s Six Nations in England injury blow

England have been dealt an injury blow with prop Mackenzie Carson ruled out of the remainder of the Women’s Six Nations.

Carson suffered an ankle injury during the first-half of the round two win over Wales in Cardiff, and was forced off. Subsequent scans have confirmed a campaign-ending issue, though it is understood that the Gloucester-Hartpury loosehead’s problem will not threaten her chances of featuring at a home World Cup later this year.

Club colleague Sarah Beckett will continue her rehabilitation from a back injury in Gloucester. Uncapped Leicester back row Charlotte Fray, meanwhile, will be denied an opportunity to make a debut by a shoulder injury and drops out of a 35-player squad that has assembled ahead of the trip to Ireland on Saturday.

Capped previously by Canada, Carson has been a front-row mainstay for the Red Roses since making her England debut in the 2023 Six Nations. She appeared off the bench in all five games last year en route to a grand slam.

Hannah Botterman is England’s first-choice loosehead and will likely be backed up by the versatile Kelsey Clifford, who can play on both sides of the scrum. Bristol prop Simi Pam, who possesses real ability in the loose, has remained with John Mitchell’s squad after being called up during the fallow week as she pushes for a first cap.

No 8 Alex Matthews will also be available having served a two-match suspension after a high tackle in the Premiership Women’s Rugby final.

England take on Ireland in Cork this weekend before concluding their tournament with home fixtures against Scotland, at Leicester’s Welford Road, and France, at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham.