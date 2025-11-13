Louis Rees-Zammit earns first Wales start since 2023 World Cup against Japan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Louis Rees-Zammit will make his first Wales start since returning to rugby from American football as Japan visit Cardiff on Saturday,

The wing, who joined Bristol this season after stints with Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars, has been named in Steve Tandy's side for the second match of the Quilter Nations Series at Principality Stadium.

The 24-year-old made his first Wales appearance since the 2023 World Cup off the bench in last Sunday's 52-28 loss to Argentina.

Injury to captain Jac Morgan has forced changes in the pack with Alex Mann moving to openside flanker and Aaron Wainwright starting at blindside.

Leicester's Olly Cracknell comes into the side at No 8 after making his debut as a replacement last weekend.

Wales’ Louis Rees-Zammit during a training session ( PA Wire )

Tandy has rotated his props with Nicky Smith and Archie Griffin coming in for Rhys Carre and Keiron Assiratti, who are among the replacements.

Hooker Dewi Lake takes over as captain from Morgan, who will miss the rest of the autumn programme with a dislocated shoulder.

Tandy said: "I think we've definitely seen lots of how we want to play against Argentina. There was lots to be pleased about - our attack I thought was excellent and I saw a lot of physicality - but there's lots to improve.

"So that's what we've been focusing on. We're looking to build on the first performance into this weekend."

Wales XV to face Japan at the Principality Stadium (Saturday 15 November, 5:40pm GMT): 15 Blair Murray; 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 Max Llewellyn, 12 Ben Thomas, 11 Josh Adams; 10 Dan Edwards, 9 Tomos Williams; 8 Olly Cracknell, 7 Alex Mann, 6 Aaron Wainwright; 5 Adam Beard, 4 Dafydd Jenkins; 3 Archie Griffin, 2 Dewi Lake (capt.), 1 Nicky Smith

Replacements: 16 Liam Belcher, 17 Rhys Carre, 18 Keiron Assiratti, 19 Freddie Thomas, 20 Taine Plumtree, 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Jarrod Evans, 23 Nick Tompkins

PA