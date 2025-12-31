Bristol Bears boss says Louis Rees-Zammit ‘a lot better’ for failed NFL spell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bristol Bears director of rugby Pat Lam said Louis Rees-Zammit’s ultimately unsuccessful attempt to break into the NFL has made him a better rugby player.

The 24-year-old surprised the rugby world by announcing he would step back from the sport to target the NFL, joining the NFL’s international player pathway programme in January 2024.

He signed for the Kansas City Chiefs and also had a spell with the Jacksonville Jaguars but didn’t play a single NFL game in his 18-month stint and returned to rugby this July, saying he was “wasting his talent” in America.

Lam said that despite his lack of game time the Wales back had improved physically in his time away from rugby.

“It’s made him a more rounded player,” Lam said ahead of Bristol’s game against Sale Sharks on Friday. “He’ll beat tackles, he’s powerful. I think he fights a long time on his feet. If you take a little snapshot – a look from a close up [in contact] – you think he’s playing the NFL, working his way through the scrimmage line and the defenders. The only thing they haven’t got is pads.

“You look at the change of angles, the quick feet and the power in the tackle – he keeps his feet longer. He’s come back in that physical game a lot better.”

Rees-Zammit’s return to rugby has been carefully managed as he works his way back to full match fitness, while he has also swapped positions. Despite rising to prominence on the wing for Wales and Gloucester before stepping back from the sport, Lam considers his best position to be full-back.

“He can cause carnage when he runs it back but he can also kick,” Lam said. “If he couldn’t kick, you’d probably have to keep him on the wing, but he’s got a very powerful kick.

“And we saw against [Harlequins], his chip and chase is class. He’s very skilful in that area. He’s only 24 and I see him as 100% a full-back who can play wing.”

open image in gallery Rees-Zammit scored two tries as Bristol beat Newcastle Red Bulls at Ashton Gate last weekend ( Getty Images )

Lam added the change to No 15 was planned: “It was always my intention for him to go there. When he first came back he needed to build up his match fitness, being out for 18 months.

“We’ve been quietly working him behind the scenes, getting his fitness. He went to Wales as well and got some more work done there. That was always the plan. He was supposed to do it [play full-back] against Saints but he got injured, then he did it against Scarlets, Pau, last week Quins, and now this week. I believe that’s his best position.”

Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson admitted his side would have a specific plan as they prepare to face Rees-Zammit. He said: “I think you have to. Not only has he got a massive left boot, but he’s such a threat.

“Your decision-making around where and when you kick is massive, because if you give him too much space on the front foot, he’s going to make something happen.

“There’s definitely a bit of focus on him.”