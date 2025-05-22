France flyer Louis Bielle-Biarrey wins prestigious rugby writers’ award

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

France flyer Louis Bielle-Biarrey has been voted the recipient of the prestigious Pat Marshall Award by the Rugby Union Writers’ Club (RUWC).

The prize is awarded annually to the outstanding rugby personality after a vote of top journalists, pundits and commentators, with Bielle-Biarrey becoming the youngest winner since fellow wing wonder Jonah Lomu in 1995.

The 21-year-old starred to help France romp to a Six Nations title and has also powered Bordeaux-Begles towards a possible Top 14 and Champions Cup double, with the club taking on Northampton in the European final this weekend.

open image in gallery Louis Bielle-Biarrey helped France streak to a Six Nations title ( Getty )

In all, Bielle-Biarrey has scored an extraordinary 31 tries in 27 games for club and country this campaign, including eight in the Six Nations.

“It is really an honour for me to write my name next to these the legends of the game,” he said after succeeding Courtney Lawes as the Pat Marshall winner.

“It is a big honour, and thank you to all the journalists.”

Bielle-Biarrey follows Antoine Dupont (2021) and Jean-Pierre Rives (1981) as French winners of the award. He narrowly pipped Shaun Edwards, France’s defence coach, from a competitive list of contenders that included Sean Lynn, Dupont and Ellie Kildunne.

The RUWC also recognised two remarkable individuals at their annual lunch, with Craig Maxwell and Matt Hampson given the Investec Special Award.

Maxwell, former commercial chief at the Welsh Rugby Union and Six Nations, has raised more than £1.6m for charity since being diagnosed with incurable and inoperable lung cancer in 2022.

Former England and Leicester prop Hampson, meanwhile, suffered a life-changing injury while training with the national U21 side, but has spent the past 20 years inspiring and supporting other young people seriously injured through sport through his foundation and the Get Busy Living centre.