Lions could play indigenous Australian team for first time on 2025 tour

The British & Irish Lions could face a team with indigenous and Pacific heritage during their 2025 tour, according to the chief executive of Rugby Australia.

Phil Waugh said discussions were underway with the Lions for the match to fill the gap in the tour schedule due to the Melbourne Rebels going into administration.

“We have some great talent with First Nations heritage,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald, saying the team would be made up of players from the remaining Super Rugby teams.

“It was a matter of how do we will pull those ideas together to make a very special game in a massive tour?

“The preference will be to have Australian-eligible players of pacific and First Nations backgrounds and high-profile players to drive a high level of interest.”

The match against the Rebels was scheduled for July 22, between the first and second Tests.

Waugh said discussions were underway about New Zealand players from overseas teams forming part of an Anzac XV which is due to play the Lions in Adelaide on July 12, a week before the opening Test.

All Blacks squad players are unlikely to be available with France touring New Zealand at the same time.

“We certainly want to get some high-profile Kiwi players, and given France are in New Zealand then, the sensible place to test some conversations would be the New Zealand players who are offshore,” added Waugh.

“We are starting to engage with some clubs and players.”