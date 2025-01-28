Liam Williams admits reaching 100 caps for Wales would be ‘icing on the cake’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Williams has his sights set on securing membership of Wales’ 100-cap club as he prepares for another Six Nations campaign.

Williams is senior statesman among the Wales backs, returning to Six Nations action after missing last year’s tournament while he had a stint in Japanese rugby with Kubota Spears.

And while he is enjoying mentoring some of Wales’ young and inexperienced players, the 33-year-old also still has plenty to offer on the pitch.

A 93rd cap is likely against France in Friday’s Six Nations opener, and although Williams stresses it is “one game and one thing at a time”, ambition still burns brightly.

“My aim is to get 100 caps for Wales, and if that happens it is the icing on the cake,” said Williams, who was first selected for a Wales Six Nations squad in 2013.

“If it doesn’t, then it doesn’t, and that is just the way it is. But that is my aim.

“For me, now it’s about taking every game as it comes. Hopefully, I will be picked for this week and that would be another one.”

Only nine players – five of them backs – have clocked up a caps century for Wales, and there is little doubt that Gatland would currently have Williams in 2027 World Cup plans.

Williams is cautious on that front, believing it “might be a bit too far”, but there is no question about his ability, and a big Six Nations could even thrust him into selection view for the British and Irish Lions’ Australia tour this summer.

“Obviously, it would be a dream to make that squad, but for me it is about trying to play for Wales, and if I get the chance, to play well and try to get some wins,” he added.

“I have been speaking to Gats. We spoke post-Australia (Wales’ 2024 summer tour) about what the plans are for the next couple of years.

“I am just happy to be here, and hopefully I can add something to the team, depending on whether I am picked, try and add something extra and win with the boys.”

A number of Wales’ current squad would have been in primary school when Williams made his Wales debut in 2012, highlighting his longevity and consistency of performance at the highest level.

“I am speaking with these guys, not always about rugby stuff, but off-field stuff as well,” said Williams, who is now in his second spell with Gallagher Premiership club Saracens.

“And I have told them that if they have any questions and would like to chat about anything, I am here and happy to chat.”

Scarlets backs Ellis Mee and Blair Murray are among the Wales newcomers this season, and Williams added: “They have impressed me. Those two have been great.

“Blair was here during the autumn and he has been playing well for Scarlets and tearing it up.

“Ellis is a young kid who is quite raw, but if he gets more Scarlets game time he is going to be world class. That is just a matter of time.”