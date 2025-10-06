Lewis Moody will tackle MND with fearless approach – Geordan Murphy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Geordan Murphy is backing his friend and former Leicester team-mate Lewis Moody to confront motor neurone disease with the same “fearless” approach that characterised his playing career.

Murphy, along with fellow Tigers great Leon Lloyd, has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to support the former England captain, who learned two weeks ago that he has the incurable muscle wasting disease.

“As a player Lewis was absolutely fearless,” former Ireland and Lions full-back Murphy told the PA news agency.

“He put 100 per cent into everything, he didn’t believe in giving anything less. That’s the way he trained and the way he played.

“MND is an horrific disease and there’s no cure, which is heartbreaking. But I know Lewis will take this on with the same approach he played the game.

“No stone will be left unturned in terms of what he can do, both for himself and his family. That’s the type of person he is.

“Lewis is smiling his way through this and he really wants to live his life to the fullest that he can. It still hasn’t really hit home, but we’re all really supportive of him and his family.”

The trio of retired Leicester stars spent a decade together at Welford Road and have remained close friends since their careers took them in different directions.

Murphy and Lloyd have launched the GoFundMe drive to support Moody’s care and the needs of his family, as well as contributing to related causes in the fight against MND. Total donations have already reached five figures with £130,000 set as the target.

“There are obviously always concerns about the finances for something like this so one of the things that Leon and myself said we could do straight away was set up a GoFund me page that would hopefully ease the financial worries,” Murphy said.

“It’s something that we’ve done in the immediacy when things are very raw – it gives people the avenue to support Lewis and his family.

“It’s early days but I’ve already spoken to people who have suggested holding some fundraisers and who have pledged support.

“I’m hopeful that the rugby world and the whole country supports him and that we can do some amazing things going forward.”

Murphy’s friendship with Moody was formed soon after he joined Leicester as a 19-year-old and the duo went on to play full roles in a glorious era for the club that produced back to back European titles.

“I moved over from Ireland as a youngster in 1997 and it was my first Christmas here,” Murphy said.

“I was away from home, we were playing away on Boxing Day and Lewis grabbed me and said ‘you’re coming to mine for Christmas’.

“That’s the person that he is – constantly looking out for other people. We became best friends and there was a group of us who were very, very close. He made it much more comfortable being away from home.

“He was an unbelievable team-mate who always put the team before himself. He’s the type of guy every squad needs to be successful.”

* Donations can be made at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lewis-moody-fundraising-appeal