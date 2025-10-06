Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former England captain Lewis Moody has been hailed as “the most wonderful human” after revealing that he has motor neurone disease.

The 47-year-old, who won 71 England caps, leading his country on 12 occasions, alongside three caps for the British and Irish Lions, announced his battle against the degenerative condition, which was diagnosed two weeks ago, on BBC Breakfast, and figures in rugby and beyond have rallied around him in support.

Moody is the latest rugby star to battle MND, with rugby league legend Rob Burrow and Scotland and British and Irish Lions great Doddie Weir both passing away from the disease in the last three years.

And former teammate and fellow Rugby World Cup winner Will Greenwood has backed Moody to battle MDN with "every ounce of his strength".

"He is the most wonderful human that we love to his very core," Greenwood, a teammate of Moody with both England and Leicester, told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It is just tragic news, because he is one of the great guys. And I know there is no order to this stuff - how you leave this planet - but you root for the good guys.

"There is not a nasty bone in his body, he is the most optimistic human you can hope to find... and then he had an ability on the pitch to just turn a switch and be the most ferocious competitor. He will fight this with every ounce of his strength."

open image in gallery Lewis Moody leads out England as skipper ( PA )

Moody conceded that he did “not want to really process that at the minute” when discussing his future, while also admitting he was “quite emotional,” although also felt “like nothing’s wrong”.

He added: “I don’t feel ill. I don’t feel unwell. My symptoms are very minor. I have a bit of muscle wasting in the hand and the shoulder. I’m still capable of doing anything and everything. And hopefully that will continue for as long as is possible.”

And the support has been overwhelming for Moody within the sport, including former England captain, Chris Robshaw, who said: “Sending all our love to you and the family.”

While Danny Care, Phil Vickery, Neil Back and Ugo Monye all shared heart emojis beneath Moody’s post in support.

“Moody represents the very best of rugby's values both on and off the pitch,” said Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney.

open image in gallery Lewis Moody in action for Leicester ( GETTY IMAGES )

"Lewis represented England, the British and Irish Lions and his clubs Leicester Tigers and Bath Rugby with both brilliance and distinction - one of the toughest and most fearless players ever to don a back row shirt in the game, earning the respect and admiration of team-mates, opponents, and supporters alike all over the world," said Sweeney.

"We are ready to offer practical and emotional support to the Moody family in whatever way is needed and appropriate, and we encourage people to show their support through the fundraising initiatives now being set up."

Former Gloucester and Leicester second row Ed Slater, who was diagnosed with MND in July 2022, said he was "absolutely devastated" for Moody, stating: "We will be here for you as and when you need.”

Former Scotland international Jim Hamilton added: “Whatever you need. We are here.”

Former Welsh rugby union referee said: “Thinking of you and the family . Sending my love and best wishes to you all.”

While the support stretched beyond rugby, too, with former England bowler Stuart Broad added: “Sending you all our support mate. Thinking of you guys. We are here for you.”