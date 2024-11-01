Kevin Sinfield admits he did not expect to still be on England coaching team

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kevin Sinfield admits he did not expect to be a part of England’s coaching team this autumn.

Sinfield has promised to “over-deliver” after shelving plans to step down once the summer tour to Japan and New Zealand had been completed in favour of continuing as skills and kicking coach.

The 44-year-old rugby league great is present for Saturday’s autumn opener against the All Blacks but will miss the Tests against Australia and Japan having committed to a speaking tour in the belief he was leaving.

Following talks with Steve Borthwick, he has committed to England on an ongoing basis with his duties beyond this month’s fixtures scaled back to provide scope for his fundraising work.

“Clearly I didn’t think I’d be here. The very first conversation about me staying on started after the Six Nations,” Sinfield said.

“It took some time to work through a solution because it’s complicated when you’re trying to do some charity bits that mean a lot to you. You can’t always plan the time of year that should be or how it looks.

“I’ve really enjoyed the role with England and I love working with the guys. The group, representing your country and being around high performance – these things mean a lot to me.

“My role will change but that probably won’t really come into force until the Six Nations and I’ve always been a guy who’s tried to over deliver. I intend on doing that again.

“There are some things outside of rugby that I’m really passionate about such as the charity stuff. And the the speaking stuff has been important to me as well. I’ve been trying to manage that.

“I will be in and out of camp this autumn and that will mean I will miss two of the games. But then I’ll be available for every game.”

Sinfield has raised over £8million for motor-neurone disease charities following the diagnosis of his friend and former Leeds team-mate Rob Burrow in 2019. Burrow died from the illness in June.